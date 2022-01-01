Luis Romo and his purpose for 2022: I will be a benchmark in the World Cup

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/31/2021 11:00:03





The 2022 It is a World Cup year and everyone has the dream of reaching Qatar, but only a handful may be presumed to be a member of the Mexican team for the great event. One of those that seems “safe” on Tata Martino’s list is Luis Romo, who agrees to be in debt to the national jersey.

The new Rayados footballer establishes as his highest purpose being one of the men Tricolor insignia at the World Cup, but for that he must raise his level and he hopes that the new opportunity with the Gang painting will allow him to return to what was exhibited in the semester of the title with Cruz Azul.

“I want to become a reference in Selection as I was in Cruz Azul, I have not been able to play at my best level with the National Team and it is a wish that I want to fulfill now, because I want to be in a World Cup and play as much as possible, “said the midfielder to Record.

I will fight to go to Europe: Luis Romo

Although not long ago he declared that his only intention was to emigrate to Europe if he left the Machine, Romo will now be with Monterrey, one of the teams with the highest payroll in Liga MX and that has not been characterized by the sale of items to the Old Continent, but he does not give up his dream and says that: “I’ll keep fighting to get out and I’m going to get it”.

Regarding the holidays, the player remembered that as a child he had deficiencies And he did not enjoy the illusion of Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men, something that fortunately he has been able to give his children on these emotional dates.