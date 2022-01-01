Lucasfilm wants Steven Spielberg to direct a Star Wars movie

The relationship between Steven Spielberg & George Lucas It goes far beyond being the parents of the best science fiction films ever made in history; For years they have considered each other very good friends and today, after a disastrous trilogy, it seems that George will put Steven in charge of the galaxy far, far away.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 05: George Lucas and Steven Spielberg attend the Dedication of The Sumner M. Redstone Production Building at USC on February 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon / Getty Images)

As reported by WGTC, Daniel richtman, the site’s main infiltrator in Hollywood, Lucasfilm has placed Spielberg as # 01 on their list of potential directors for the next trilogy.

And even though Luke be very friends with Steven, this does not necessarily mean that it will happen. However, a fact is that in the past, the Spielberg He could not specify any direction in Star Wars because he was more busy with other projects.

But this new stage could well be that of change; already in the past Steven has been very into different movies like ‘The force awakens‘when proposing names like JJ Abrams and to be heard by the studio at such a level that, in effect, he was hired.

It will be Spielberg Achieve another blockbuster now in the universe of Star wars? We’ll see!