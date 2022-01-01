Kylie Jenner’s house looks like the one from the series ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

The youngest of the Kardashians has inherited her mother’s taste, Kris Jenner, for luxurious properties located in the most exclusive urbanizations of Los Angeles, California. The CEO of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ has bought a luxurious mansion valued at 36.5 million dollars. The mansion has an air of the famous Banks family home from the 1990s series “The Prince of Bel-Air.”

This luxurious property was designed by Gala Asher, a famous developer of celebrity mega mansions, who designed the Kris Jenner home located in Palm Desert of La Quinta, California and which is valued at $ 12 million. The new mansion of Travis Scott’s couple has a structure similar to that of “Momager” Kris, but with certain variations that make the difference in price between one and the other is more than 20 million dollars.

This house is located in Holmby Hills, a neighborhood of Westwood, Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills and Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive areas of the state of California. The young businesswoman has wanted to preserve her privacy and has chosen to design her house as a totally private and walled fortress that allows her to be at ease and feel completely safe. In addition, it has its own security booth that has a bathroom and a small kitchen for its guards.

Kylie’s house is a single story and has very high ceilings that house the large glass windows that surround the entire house, achieving a fusion effect between the interior and exterior of the property, since in all the rooms of the house There are French doors that open the way to the central gardens of the mansion so that you can enjoy all the spaces of the house without the limitation between interior and exterior, improving the experience of outdoor celebrations. In addition, the walls of the house, for the most part, are made of glass, giving the appearance of visiting a kind of gallery.

The businesswoman’s kitchen is designed in a European style, distancing itself a bit from the Californian theme that prevails in the properties in the area.. It has a large marble island that works perfectly as a dining room, high-end appliances and a decoration in neutral tones.

The mansion also has two guest suites and two small self-contained apartments that have a living room and a private kitchen. TOFurthermore, it has several bar bars, a gym, a cinema room, a games room and a screen with a projector to enjoy a night of movies in the open air.

The entertainment outside the mansion is just as impressive as the inside of the house, as it has an imposing central pool with inverted edges that gives the feeling of being infinite. The gardens are decorated with square stone tiles that form a puzzle together with the lawn, this design was devised by Kylie herself, who contributed her ideas in the construction of the house of her dreams.