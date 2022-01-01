Kris Jenner and the perfect New Years Eve dress

It is one of the most influential and powerful women in the world of entertainment. Kris jenner Not only has he managed to build an empire, but his entire family is included in it. Although it is the last name Kardashian that makes the headlines, it has been the mother of them all, Kris Jenner, who guides her businesses. And if your daughters have become style icons, she could not be less.

Like every year, the Kardashians have celebrated a Christmas party, although for health security reasons only the closest family was present. A moment in which Kris has shown off her daughters and also her style.

To their 66 years has chosen a wonderful green sequin dress with detail of plumas on the fists. An ideal option for several reasons that we will detail below.

It is a kaftan style dress made of Valentino that looks good at any age. Its long stylize the legs, his loose fit makes it not snug (which also provides a plus of comfort), its V neckline is perfect because depending on the bra we choose we can more or less enhance our chest and the feathers of his fists give that cabaret touch that puts the icing on a perfect Christmas cake.

The matriarch of the Kardashian dressed this dress with some long emerald earrings. To give it that understated and elegant Christmas touch, Kris Jenner chose to wear it with thick black stockings and some black studded pumps also from Valentino.

They are exactly the Roman Stud model and they are available on the firm’s official website. The perfect footwear to enter the year 2022.

