Koati, the film by Sofía Vergara, will now have music by Marc Anthony

DRAFTING. The singer Marc Anthony will join forces with Sofia Vergara for the executive production of the new animated film Koati and the Latin seal is completed.

Koati It is a project that the Colombian has been producing for several years together with Luis Balaguer, Jose Nacif, Christopher zimmer, Patrick doyle Y Melissa escobar.

The plot is based on the story of Nachi a coati, Xochi a butterfly and Pako a glass frog, who must be united to protect their home and stop an evil coral snake.

Vergara has been working on this project for more than 10 years, which is gradually taking shape.

This animated film will have an incomparable latin flavor, not by its producers but also in the setting of the film.

According to statements by the actress of Modern family, part of the climates that will be seen are inspired by Latin American jungles.

Marc Anthony as producer

The role that the ex of Jennifer Lopez will have in this film, it will be the musical production that will be composed of 10 songs that will be performed by Latin figures.

The Puerto Rican will also supervise with the Colombian Julio Reyes Copello its soundtrack.

Marc Anthony has made it clear that he will not miss any detail in this film and of course, make it known to the world that the talent of Latinos should not be overlooked.

Sofia Vergara will also appear as one of the fictional characters in his movie, since she will represent the villain Zaina, who is a coral snake.

Koati It will have a format in Spanish and English and the dubbing will include, among others, the Mexican Adriana barraza and with Joe manganiello, Vergara’s husband.

