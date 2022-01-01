Kim Kardashian asks for clemency for a Cuban sentenced to 110 years in prison for the death of four people in an accident – Prensa Libre

Aguilera Menderos has no record and claims that her brakes failed when she collided with other vehicles, killing four people in Colorado, USA.

The case has caused a stir because the 26-year-old Cuban was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a traffic accident in which he killed four people after crashing the truck he was driving.

The conviction against the young man of Cuban origin has generated a wave of protests in the United States. A campaign calling for the revision of Rogel’s conviction has already collected three million signatures, several US media report.

His sentence, described by many as “excessive”, has set the sights on the legal system of the state of Colorado.

According to Lakewood Police Department investigators, the man was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident and also did not have a criminal record.

The defense alleged that the truck’s brakes failed, although the prosecution accused him of not having used the emergency ramps that could have prevented the tragedy.

As a result of the accident, Miguel Ángel Lamas Arellano, 24, lost their lives; William Baily, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61, and Stanley Politano, 69, while another group of people were injured.

The penalty against Aguilera-Madero, greater than for many convicts in other parts of the United States who have committed crimes considered more serious by justice, has aroused the solidarity of millions of people and has even led the prosecution to request a review Of the same.

Wave of solidarity

On Tuesday, the star Kim Kardashian published in her networks a message of solidarity for Aguilera Medero, adding her voice to that of numerous jurists and activists who have condemned the so-called mandatory minimum sentences, which allowed a 110-year sentence for the Cuban.

“Mandatory minimums eliminate judicial discretion and must be eliminated,” he wrote. “The laws of Colorado really have to be changed,” he added.

Kardashian recalled how the judge in the case himself recognized that he would not have wanted to sentence the young man to such a long sentence, but that state laws did not allow him to reduce it at his discretion.

“What I will say is that if I had discretion, this would not be my sentence,” said Judge A. Bruce Jones.

The businesswoman and model, Kim Kardashian, showed her support for the Cuban after the sentence received by 110 years in prison. In addition, he criticized the alleged “trophy” that the prosecutor in charge of the case received in the form of a truck brake, according to a note from Univision.

The businesswoman and model showed her support for the Hispanic, a Houston resident. “I took my time to find out what the situation was,” he wrote on his social media.