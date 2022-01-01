Kevin Smith wants an old Batman to come back as Michael Keaton

WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man No Way Home

As in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Smith wants Christian Bale to appear in a Batman movie. The idea intrigues me and I hope they do too. The return of Michael Keaton as Batman is another way to help an older generation relate to this new Batman.

Kevin Smith, the director of Clerks and an avid comic book fan, suggested that Batman have a No Way Home moment, and I totally agree.

Toby and Andrew were brought back by No Way Home, but they didn’t say that one of them was Spider-Man. They said they were all Spider-Man. We can have more than one, that’s fine, and it did away with any dislike for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Many recall that many fans hated the Amazing Spider-Man because it came after Sony ruined Sam Raimi. This didn’t happen because the movie was bad, and people started saying, “Toby is Spider-Man, not Andrew,” but in No Way Home, people saw that a new Spider-Man doesn’t take away the old. In fact, there is now a call for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be made.

Would you like everyone to stop hating the new Batman / Batwoman? Collect them all and show that it doesn’t matter if you like all Batman. It’s okay to have a favorite instead of a ‘real Batman’. So what if there are a lot of different people behind that mask? You have yours, let others have theirs.

In the words of Kevin Smith on Fatman Beyond:

“This Flash movie they’re making with Michael Keaton as Batman, it will bring tears to my eyes. That’s my Batman! I’m very emotionally attached to Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989, so they brought him back into the universe. we are caring for older people like me.

Delving into the No Way Home look:

«However if they want to do a No Way Home they better bring Christian Bale in too, however if I am them I am backing a money truck to where Christian Bale is begging for him for two minutes so we can have our own No Way Home «.

Let me have my favorite, you can have yours, but they all add to the Dark Knight myth.

What do you think? Do you want to see the return of Christian Bale or do you think it should stay on DVD?

