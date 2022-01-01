Keep track of the most anticipated movies of the year

In the midst of an era of recovery at global movie theaters, 2022 promises to be the continuation of the turnaround to theaters, with an arsenal of productions whose premieres have been postponed due to the pandemic or that have been planned for this year.

Between drama, action, superheroes and romance, moviegoers will be able to continue immersing themselves in the newness of the seventh art, which is increasingly taking one more step to its most successful era.

Here are some titles to keep track of the cinematographic novelties that will arrive in Colombia in 2022:

“The Batman”

The tape of Warner Bros, directed by Matt Reeves, is perhaps one of the most anticipated by fans of superheroes.

In the film, which will hit theaters on March 3, Robert Pattinson is the person who plays the “bat of the night”, who investigates the corruption that runs through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing a murderer known as Enigma.

The cast includes Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Barry Keoghan, Con O’Neill, Rupert Penry-Jones, Alex Ferns, Jayme Lawson, Charlie Carver and Max Carver. .

“Avatar 2”

In December it will be the second appointment with the Na’vi, the inhabitants of the planet Pandora that the director and screenwriter James cameron created in “Avatar”. This time the three meter tall blue beings will have their own sign language.

But this second installment of “Avatar”, which underwent several changes in its release date, is not the only one; Cameron’s universe spans five other prequels that are estimated to run from 2024 to 2028.

Set several years after the events of “Avatar”, Sully is now the boss and Neytiri the high priestess of his clan, although apparently the events will center on his children.

“Scream 5”

The new installment of the horror franchise “Scream”, which will be released on the 13th of this month, It will follow a woman who returns to her hometown to try to find out who has been committing a series of crimes.

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli Olpin and Tyler Gillett and starred by Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jack Quaid, Neve Campbell, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Marley Shelton, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

“Morbius”

The new movie of Marvel is one of the favorites of Colombians, because after the successful premiere of “Spider-Man: No way home“,”Morbius ”is set in the Spider-Man universe.

On January 27, fans of this superhero genre will be able to enjoy this film focused on one of its most iconic villains, Morbius, a doctor who, after suffering a blood disease and failing to cure himself, became a vampire. Jared Leto will star in it.

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Lovers of this genre can continue to enjoy the Marvel Universe with this film, based on characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. This sequel to the movie “Doctor Strange”, released in 2016, will unite the Doctor Strange with the Scarlet Witch.

This May will see the premiere of this film, directed by Sam Raimi, which will feature the participation of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen.

“Lyghtyear”

In June this new story of Disney and Pixar, based on the life of Buzz Lyghtyear, the astronaut of the children’s saga “Toy Story”. In this film the history of the toy will not be known, but it will focus on the life of the original character, whose voice will be voiced by Chris Evans, featuring the legendary Space Guardian who would win generations of fans.

“Mission impossible 7”

This year, after repeatedly postponing its release date and some inconveniences in its filming due to the pandemic, the new installment of the Agent 007 saga arrives with the performance of Tom cruise like the spy Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg.

“Uncharted”

After his successful stint as Peter Parker, Tom Holland will hit the big screen again with an adventure story that became famous thanks to the eponymous video game franchise.

In this film, which will be released on February 18, he will be accompanied by Hollywood greats such as Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

This story features Nathan Drake, played by Holland, on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In an epic action adventure that spans the world; The two embark on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

“Marry me”

Antioquia artist Maluma will make his Hollywood debut with “Cásate with me” with famous singer Jennifer López, which will be released in theaters on February 25.

In the story Maluma plays Bastian, who is going to marry Kat Valdés. But on the eve of their wedding, this pair of singers suffers a disappointment, as Bastian leaves his fiancée standing at the altar, who later realizes that her partner was cheating on her with someone close.

“Sonic: The Movie 2”

The sequel to the film released in 2020, will also be directed by Jeff Fowler and it will have the script of Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Sonic the Hedgehog and Sega’s Mascot returns to the big screen after the success of the first Paramount Pictures film.

This time Sonic will meet Miles “Tails” Power, a two-tailed fox who becomes his best friend and who accompanies him on his new adventure.

Plus

During the year titles such as “Lost city of D ”,“ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ”,“ Thor: Love and Thunder ”,“ The Flash ”,“ Licorice Pizza ”,“ Black Phone ”,“ Red ”,“ Downton Abbey 2 ”,“ Bullet train “,” The Northman “,” The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “,” A Very Legal Blonde 3 “,” John Wick: Chapter 4 “,” Elvis “,” Jurassic World: Dominion “,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ” and “Disenchanted”.