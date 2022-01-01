Keanu Reeves reveals that he reunited with Marvel to become part of their superhero universe; With the Matrix?

Keanu Reeves, who is currently in full presentation of ‘Matrix Resurrections’, has confirmed in a recent interview to have started the conversations to be part of the infinite cast of the films of the study of Kevin Feige for him Marvel Universe

In a recent interview, the ‘Speed’ star confirmed that he and Marvel director Kevin Feige have sat down to discuss their possible future involvement with Marvel Studios. When asked if he and Feige had found a Marvel character to play, Reeves replied:

We haven’t done it yet, we have to find something. Reeves’ response leaves that possibility more than open, and as has happened with the company over the years, it will be a matter of time full of theories with montages of fans everywhere offering and “showing” the actor in dozens. of assemblies

“It would be an honor,” Reeves responded a few weeks ago to the question of whether he would like to move to Marvel. “They have some really amazing visionary directors doing something that nobody has ever done,” he said. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production, it would be great to be a part of that.”

What many of us are wondering is; Will he make his Marvel debut with his legendary character from The Matrix? For now, we just have to wait on what Keanu and Marvel could work on later, but the idea of ​​integrating the Matrix into the Marvel superhero universe would definitely be something quite interesting to see.