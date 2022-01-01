Keanu Reeves revealed the hilarious explicit autograph written by George Carlin

Keanu Reeves has worked with many legends during his career and one of his most iconic co-stars was George Carlin. Reeves recalled how he thought he had a special autograph from Carlin, but the comedy legend signed the same explicit message for someone else.

Keanu Reeves | Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves received a funny autograph message from George Carlin

During a Q&A interview for Esquire, Reeves was asked about working with Carlin. The comedian played Rufus in the first two Bill and ted movies (and appeared as a hologram in Bill and Ted face the music).

When asked, “Do you have any favorite memories of working with comedy legend George Carlin?” Reeves recalled the experience and the fun autograph Carlin signed for him.

“A legendary comedian. A legendary human being and he was truly amazing for Alex. [Winter] and me, ”Reeves said. Such an important voice. He signed an autograph for me. I didn’t ask him very often, but I did ask him for an autograph. And I thought what he wrote to me was really special, that it was, ‘Keanu, fuck you. And that made me laugh. I loved.”

Reeves later discovered it wasn’t that special, but found it “amazing” nonetheless. “And then one day I met another person who had gotten an autograph from George Carlin and wrote his name and ‘fuck you.’ And I think it’s incredible, ”he said.

Keanu Reeves said George Carlin was ‘very shocking to my worldview’

In a 2020 interview with USA Today, Reeves recalled that Carlin was “such a humble, hard-working, present and cool guy.” The respect and admiration of the actor for the comedian were evident.

“For me, it’s like the George Carlin before I met George Carlin and then working with George Carlin and meeting him afterward,” Reeves explained. «From the legacy of his thought and comedy as a performer, [he was] one of the greatest of all time and very impressive for my vision of the world and my humor «.

Reeves Bill and ted Co-star Alex Winter shared how they all had “a meaningful relationship,” adding, “and working with him when we were that age, he was a giant, especially for people of that generation.” He was a titan. So to have developed something like a friendship or a friendly relationship with him was very sweet and deep.

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/q3fx6TugN7g?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

Reeves and Winter recalled feeling ‘like kids’ with Carlin

While arguing Bill and Ted face the music During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in 2020, the co-stars shared their experience working with Carlin. “He was so nice to us, he was a professional,” Reeves said. “Alex and I were stunned to meet him, to work with him.”

The actor continued: «The first [movie], he was a total professional, but I think there was a part of him that said… and this was a great thing of him… kind of like, ‘What am I doing here? But I’m here and I’m going to do the concert and I’m going to do it really well. And I will play clear. I’m not going to comment and understand what we’re doing. ‘ And he is Rufus.

Winter added: “I think that was his vision of his life on this planet.” He also noted that Carlin’s performance had “heart and sincerity.”

Reeves recalled filming the scene at Circle K in particular, and called Carlin “the adult in the room.”

Winter agreed, noting how he felt “very small and very childish in [Carlin’s] presence.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Clears Up Biggest ‘Bill & Ted’ Misconception: Are They Stoners?