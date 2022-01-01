Katy Perry surprises with an unexpected makeover

Katy Perry is one of the most recognized artists in the world. The Californian singer has become a music icon in her own right. Every song he releases becomes an instant hit, and his look changes are almost as frequent as his songs.

The artist usually changes her look on a regular basis, and once again she has dared with a new look that has not left anyone indifferent. This time, Katy Perry has dared with a hair in a dark brown tone, reminiscent of her beginnings in music.

Through her Instagram account, the artist has shared an image in which she shows her new look. And as expected, the publication has been filled with comments praising both her beauty, whose face has lit up after being a mother, as her hair. The opinion of his followers is unanimous: His new look could not be more flattering.

«Roaring into the top 16 with vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote! #American Idol” [Enteredthetop16withvibestonightyoucan’tforgettowatchandthenvote!”WroteKatyPerrynexttotheimageinwhichsheshowshernewhair[Entradoeneltop16con vibracionesestenoche¡notepuedesolvidardemiraryluegovotar»escribióKatyPerryjuntoalaimagenenlaquemuestrasunuevamelena

As if that weren’t enough, rumors have started to spread that Katy Perry was actually wearing a hairpiece.a, since the artist is a huge fan of them and does not hesitate to use them every little bit. It wouldn’t be the first time that the California singer has fooled her fans with a wig.

And it is that in the image of his well-cared hair, it is possible to see that it is possibly it. Although she has not confirmed anything, she simply wanted to continue with the fashion of showing off an XXL mane in a very natural dark brown tone.