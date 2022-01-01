Katty Martínez’s first words after her signing with América Femenil

During this winter market, the Club América Femenil It never ceases to amaze by having the leading role with the star incorporations of two of the best soccer players in the Liga MX Femenil, Alison González Y Katty Martinez with the aim of contending for the coveted title of Closing 2022. After the 23-year-old forward will choose not to renew her contract with Female Tigers with the intention of facing new professional challenges, as indicated by ESPN.

The one born in Monterrey was officially presented this Thursday as part of the Azulcrema squad, where it has been revealed that she will be the best paid of the Liga MX Women, the America club shared a video where the player is seen being received at the airport of the Mexico City by the cream staff, who gave him the clothing of the Larger such as a sweatshirt, mask and scarf, to later be transferred to the facilities of Coapa where he gave his first statements.

“I am very happy, very excited, excited about what is coming, I hope I can contribute as much as I can as a player and as a person to this family, give my best,” said the soccer player.

Martinez seeks to provide its knowledge with the Eagles from Craig Harrington, giving himself on the field of play and also in the personal sphere to fully give an optimal functioning, after overcoming the injury he suffered with UANL Tigers and that did not allow him to give his full potential.

“I hope to be able to contribute all my experience, I am not saying that I know everything, I hope with this club I really give myself, that’s how I am as a person, as a footballer, I am going to give all my abilities, I am going to give all my abilities and work to get there to give my best version with the club, I’m excited ”.

Figures by Katty Martínez

Katty killer established herself as the top scorer in the history of Female Tigers being a benchmark for the players by registering a total of 80 annotations in 91 matches to have an average of 0.87 goals per game during the eight tournaments of the Liga MX Women, participating in obtaining the four titles of the Amazons, being a scoring champion in the Clausura 2020, aspects that led her to be summoned with the Mexican team.