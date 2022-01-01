Jennifer Lawrence revealed the nightmare she lived in Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence during the premiere of “Don’t Look Up”. Photo: GettyImages

“Don’t Look Up,” the comedy written and directed by Adam McKay, continues to sweep Netflix. The apocalyptic satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most viewed movies on Netflix.

Its protagonist revealed that on the first day of recording, the director asked him to memorize a fragment of the song “Aint nuthing da f ‘with” for him to sing in front of the whole set. Lawrence assured that she had no idea of ​​the song and less of the group who interprets it: Wu Tang Clan.

However, the actress who plays astronomer Kate Dibiasky, did not count on that interpretation that she did would be the first scene with which she would come out in the film.

Don’t look up (IN SPANISH) | Official trailer | Netflix

He also said that during the first days of filming he also had to deal with the loss of a tooth and had to record the entire film like this.

For its part, The film also features two unique and hilarious post-credit scenes, one of which features a nude by Meryl Streep., who plays the president of the United States, and that Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to remove from the tape.

After the destruction of the Earth after the impact of the meteorite that humanity did not want to avoid, President Orlean (Streep) and a group of wealthy who fled cryogenized in a ship, disembark on a new planet 22,740 years after the disaster. All the survivors are naked, a detail that DiCaprio did not like.}

In an interview with The Guardian, McKay was asked about the sequence and Streep’s reaction to knowing that she would have to shoot nude. “She had no problem. And yes, we do use a body double. But do you know who had a problem with the scene? Leo DiCaprio. Leo simply views Meryl as movie royalty, although maybe being royalty isn’t a compliment. He sees her as a special figure in film history. He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking around naked for even a second. He said something like, ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I said, ‘It’s President Orlean, it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. He didn’t even mention it, ”he recounted.