Jennifer Aniston without makeup and fantastic

Complicating our lives after what we have experienced is not part of our plans. That is why 2021 is focused on self-care, that regaining the light lost during the pandemic.

What does this translate to? Putting on clothes that do not constrict, shoes that leave your feet protected and last for hours when walking, a free hair, in the wind and a well-cared and comfortable skin.

We must resurface by leaning on the base, return to everything that makes us good and happy immediately: eat well, sleep, laugh, enjoy and be comfortable in our skin. From there, the rest is up.

Jennifer Aniston represents us in this summer of 2021

Therefore, the last image of Jennifer Aniston represents us in this summer where our mission is to regain the illusion. In the photo she appears with a Friends sweatshirt, specifically with Monica saying her famous: “I know!”.

This collection has caused a sensation, as half of the profits will go to various charitable causes. There will be three launches: a first one that corresponds to the phrases of seasons 1 to 3; the second, for seasons 4 to 6, and the last, for seasons 7 to 10. Each product block will be on sale for only four weeks and will consist not only of a line of t-shirts, but also also for long-sleeved shirts, caps, sweatshirts, tank tops and, if you don’t like any clothes, you can always keep one of the fun cups.

No makeup, no sweatshirt, summer hair, and a lot of sense of humor. Jennifer Aniston represents us in this summer where we got back to ourselves from the greatest personal dedication and self-love. To live that is two days!

