Jennifer Aniston took a touching initiative that surprised Friends fans

From her role as Rachel Green in Friends, Jennifer Aniston garnered thousands of fans around the world. And, despite the end of the series, many still follow her so she decided to surprise them. That was what he did?

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the most beloved actresses in the world. Her role as Rachel Green in Friends It catapulted her to international fame, and after that, her success was unstoppable. Comedies, dramas and an admirable versatility are some of the points that marked his career. Even so, her first character is unforgettable and, in fact, she continues to enjoy it herself as if it were the first day.

There is no doubt that, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Friends It also marked the career of the rest of the cast and, in addition, it still continues to give them some financial retribution. That is why they all decided to be present at the meeting that was held for HBO Max because, beyond the name of the series, they are serious friends.

However, who continues to surprise fans of this fiction is Aniston herself. While everyone earned the same respect, recently it was she who enchanted everyone with a poignant gesture. Through Instagram, the artist shared a photograph of her with a collection of clothes from Friends, but what was surprising was the clarification he made of it.

“I’m excited to show you some pieces from the first Friends merch collection.”, He began writing and, later, added:“half of my profits from this limited delivery will benefit Americares, an organization that I love and that works to bring relief, mental health care and medical assistance to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19”.

Notably Jennifer Aniston She is one of the celebrities who is most focused on people complying with the anti-COVID 19 protocols. In fact, she herself confessed that, not long ago, she argued with very close people who do not have the desire to be vaccinated.