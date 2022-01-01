Jennifer Aniston defends breaking ties with friends for not being vaccinated against Covid-19

Reuters.- Actress Jennifer Aniston defended her decision to stop seeing friends and acquaintances who do not say if they are vaccinated against Covid-19, after questions on social networks about the subject.

The star of Friends Y The Morning Show said in an interview with the magazine InStyle published this week that there was still a “large group of people who are anti-vaccines or just don’t listen to the facts.”

He added that, sadly, he had “lost a few people” from his weekly routine who did not disclose whether they had been vaccinated.

Some Instagram followers questioned him, including Robyn Law, author of the weight-loss book. The Body Plan, who asked why Aniston was concerned if she was vaccinated.

Aniston answered on her own.

“Because if you have the variant, you can still give it to me. I may get a little sick, but I won’t be admitted to a hospital or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who doesn’t have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has an existing pre-condition) and therefore would put their lives at risk, ”Aniston wrote.

“THAT is what I care about. We have to worry about more than ourselves here, ”he added.

Aniston, who has 37.7 million followers on Instagram, rose to fame as Rachel Green on the American television sitcom. Friends from 1994 to 2004 on the life of a group of six New Yorkers between the ages of 20 and 30.

