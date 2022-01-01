Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles have the same taste in fashion … and we have proof

Both are great icons when it comes to style. Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles represent two very different generations that now come together thanks to fashion. Specifically, thanks to a suit signed by Gucci, which, like so many of the firm’s creations, appears to be unisex.

Jennifer Aniston has posed for the magazine InStyle for a report. “I have the ambition to be happy, satisfied and fulfilled as a human being, without regrets for the things I knew I could have done and did not do, “he confesses in an intimate interview. However, despite referring to his ex-boyfriends, especially Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, the report has become viral not because of his statements, but because of his styling: his followers have realized that the protagonist of Friends he has a fan who copies his style.

Harry Styles at the Brit Awards in the Gucci suit.Getty Images.

And it is that Harry Styles wore the same Gucci suit with which the actress appears reclining in an armchair in the last Brit Awards. He swept the red carpet capturing all eyes at the photocall, and Jennifer Aniston has given it a sexy touch in the photo session, joking with the coincidence on her Instagram account, to which she has uploaded a story saying: “You can call me Harry Styles.”

The story shared by Jennifer Aniston in which she compares herself to Harry Styles.

The Gucci suit has a retro air in wool and silk, with large lapels and flared pants. The geometric pattern, in a psychedelic style, links with the trend seventies that always comes back. Harry Styles chose to combine it with sneakers and a bag with a bamboo handle., while Jennifer Aniston opted for wide-heeled shoes in white with gold details from the Italian firm.

But it is not the first time that both celebrities they coincide in a style. And it is that the account of the journalist Evan Ross Katz, an expert in fashion, has been in charge of exposing how they are copied, and how on another occasion they shared a t-shirt with a message: “Save the drama for your mama” (“Save the drama for your mama”).

