Jean Smart and his work with Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown”: “She is a very generous actress”

This Sunday is the end of the HBO miniseries, “Mare of Easttown“, a police thriller that has achieved a very good audience and also very positive reviews. One of them, the mother and daughter relationship between the characters in Jean Smart Y Kate Winslet.

Black humor even in the most tragic moments of the production is part of the hallmark of a very interesting duo. In conversation with Collider, the actress of series like “Fargo” and “Watchmen” spoke of that and other subjects.

Regarding working with Winslet, he said it was “great.” “I was very excited to be working with Kate. I had no idea what it was going to be like. All I was clear about was that she is an extraordinary talent and thankfully, turned out to be extraordinarily kind, generous and sweet. We had a very good time. Kate is a very generous actress. You would think that an actress in her position would be more demanding, but she plays a lot as a team and allows everyone to work the way they want to work, and not everything is their way. “

“It was quite funny, although very horrible things are said (mother and daughter), one hopes that people also see that there is love and respect. There is also a lot of guilt. When families go through a tragedy, it is very difficult to get out of it without harm, without accusing the other, with guilt and regrets. It is moving to see these people doing everything possible to survive and make the best of a bad situation, “he added.

“Mare of Easttown” will drop the curtain tonight on HBO and also on HBO Go.