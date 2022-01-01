Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Big Little Lies’, dies at 58 – El Financiero

LOS ANGELES- Director and Producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series’Big Little Lies‘and whose 2013 drama’Dallas Buyers Club‘earned multiple Oscar nominations, passed away. He was 58 years old.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly at his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec City, Canada, for the weekend.

Vallée was hailed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake gyllenhaal during the last decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in ‘The Young Victoria‘2009 and became a coveted name in Hollywood after’Dallas Buyers Club‘with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, got six Academy Award nominations, including the best movie.

He often shot with natural light and handheld cameras, giving the actors the freedom to improvise the script and move within a scene location. The team wandered up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in ‘Wild‘of 2014.

“They can move where they want,” the Canadian filmmaker said of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. “He is giving importance to the narration, the emotion, the characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut performances. Often times the cinematographer and I would say, “’This location sucks. It’s not very nice. But hey, that’s life'”.

He re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of ‘Big Little Lies‘in 2017, and he directed Adams in’Sharp Objects‘from 2018, also for HBO. Vallée won DGA awards for both.

Other works in which he participated were Demolition (2015), CRAZY (2005), Café de Flore (2011) and The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne (2000).