January premieres on Amazon Prime Video

The first month of the year starts and streaming platforms are preparing to renew their catalogs with news in the field of cinema and television. This time we focus on Amazon Prime Video to review the list with the productions that will be adding to its rich and diverse menu.

Among the films that will be arriving at the service are The Tender Bar, directed by the renowned actor George Clooney and based on an autobiographical book of the same name, and CODA: Signs of the heart, an American comedy drama that addresses family ties, individual desires and ties within a family of deaf-mutes and a daughter who is not.

Already in the field of series, Amazon will be premiering the new comedy Home Economics Y As We See It, the story of three twenty-somethings on the autism spectrum who share an apartment as they struggle to find and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and travel a world that eludes them.

Here is the full list of premieres for you to take note and do not miss anything (all synopses provided by Amazon Prime Video):

January 1

Home Economics: Living with your siblings after 30 is sometimes not so easy. This new exclusive Amazon Prime Video comedy tells the lives of Tom, Sarah and Connor; three brothers with very different personalities and income who try to build a good relationship and stay together despite their differences.

January 7th

The Tender Bar: Starring Ben affleck Y Tye sheridan, the film tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in the light of a bar whose bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the boldest of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. The Tender Bar was directed by the renowned actor George Clooney and is based on an autobiographical book of the same name.

CODA: As the daughter of deaf adults, Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between her fear of abandoning her parents and her longing to pursue her musical dream. This film has received multiple nominations, including the category of Best Dramatic Film at the 2022 Golden Globes.

January 14

Hotel Transylvania Transformanía: Dracula will live his most terrifying mission in this new Hotel Transylvania adventure. When a “Show Beam” turns Dracula into a human and Johnny into a monster, they all band together to race through the world and find the cure before it’s too late and their transformations are permanent. This film is the fourth installment of the popular franchise Transylvania hotel and its premiere is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

January 16

Birds of prey: Harley Quinn, played by Margot robbie, teams up with superheroines Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save young Cassandra Cain from the evil king of crime Black Mask.

January 19

Richard Jewell: Biographical film that describes the story of Richard Jewell, a security guard who saves thousands of people from a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. However, the press does not believe him and presents him as a wicked and guilty man of the terrorist attack. Directed by Clint eastwood, this documentary narrates the attack and its consequences for Richard.

January 21st

As We See It: Three twenty-somethings on the autism spectrum share an apartment as they struggle to find and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and travel a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, helpers, and even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys toward independence and acceptance.

The green knight: The reckless nephew of King Arthur, played by Dev patel, embarks on a mission to confront the Green Knight, an emerald-skinned giant, strange and controlling man. During his adventure he will face giants, thieves and scheming ghosts, which will turn into a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and his kingdom.

January 28

The Legend of Vox Machina: In this new animated fantasy series, an unexpected group of travelers come together to begin a great journey filled with mystical creatures, epic battles and personal growth. The legend of vox Machina is based on the episodes of Critical Role, a successful web series about the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. The same actors from the original web series will lend their voices for this new animated installment.