ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 31

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his costume changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

7. Living is beautiful!

It is the Christmas vigil in Bedford falls, NY and George Bailey is planning to commit suicide. But an angel is sent to stop him in his attempt. He will teach George the wonderful things of his youth, how he saved his brother’s life and that of others who, thanks to having met George, are happy. Thus, our friend will discover that … Life is truly a wonderful treasure that we must enjoy!

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. Mia and the white lion

A young woman who has moved with her parents from London to Africa develops a surprising and special bond with a wild lion. Their incredible friendship prompts her to travel the savannah to save her best friend.

10. Hotel Bombay

Mumbai, 2008. Guests of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel experience moments of terror. A group of Pakistani terrorists invades the place and holds people hostage for 68 hours. Desperate, a group of officials and guests take courage to try to reverse the situation.

