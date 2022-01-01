It’s over! These 5 games say goodbye to Xbox Game Pass today

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

If you are an Xbox Game Pass user and you plan to spend these last hours of 2021 playing, there is something important that you should know. Today, December 31, several titles will be decommissioned after being available for months.

You may still be able to try them, but the taste will not last long, so it is also a good time to think about acquiring them at a good discount if you have already started your adventure.

Find out: During 2021, Xbox Game Pass added titles with a total value of more than $ 6,000 USD

These games say goodbye to Xbox Game Pass today

Xbox has already confirmed that it is preparing large own and third-party releases that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass from day 1. There are currently more than 30 great games confirmed to launch on the service in 2022.

However, the platform will say goodbye to 2021 with the departure of 5 games. There is bad news for football and soccer fans. Yakuza, the popular SEGA franchise, as several of its deliveries will be discontinued very soon.

If you have just started Kazuma Kiryu’s adventure, note that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami Y Yakuza Kiwami 2 they will leave the service today. The good news is that the games are attractively discounted for a limited time and you can get them for less than $ 100 MXN each.

On the other hand, forget about playing Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Y The Little Acre starting today on Xbox Game Pass. Below is the list of games that leave the service:

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (consoles and cloud)

The Little Acre (consoles and cloud)

Yakuza 0 (consoles, PC and cloud)

Yakuza Kiwami (consoles, PC and cloud)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (consoles, PC and cloud)

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass closed the year with Mortal Kombat 11, the Gunk and more games

We recommend you visit this link to know all the news related to Xbox Game Pass and its games.

Related Video: Microsoft’s Best Exclusive Is Xbox Game Pass