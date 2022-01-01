‘It’ll be okay’ by Shawn Mendes is dedicated to Camila Cabello

The reason that led to the breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is beginning to be clarified, and the song that the artist has just released is the confirmation of the story. After two years of romance, last November, the couple published on their social networks that they had broken their relationship, but that they were still best friends (how? We do not know but they are). Right away the rumors began about why they had separated, if their love seemed so idyllic – proof that Instagram is not the reflection of real life – and they began to point to the one from ‘In My Blood’ as the one who had made the decision , after feeling that the relationship had grown cold.

Now, with the exit to the world of ‘It’ll be okay’, Mendes’ new release, it seems that this theory is confirmed, because his lyrics are totally dedicated to what happened to Cabello. We have analyzed them and there is no doubt.

”Let’s do it? Is it going to hurt? We can try to sedate it but it never works” Shawn begins singing, putting his feet on the ground and analyzing the situation. Then, in the chorus, he sings of the decision he has already made and that is haunting his mind: ”I have begun to imagine a world in which we do not coincide. It is making me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise. ” And things do not improve during the hardest verse of the song, when he recognizes that he does not want to do anything to remedy it:

” If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy for you.

Everything will be fine.

If we can’t stop bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you in all ways.

[..]

The future we have dreamed of is turning black.

There is nothing more painful. ”

It is clear that there is no more beautiful way to end a relationship. From the affection and respect. But that our hearts have been broken when reading such verses, well too. The couple have had wonderful moments, but everything has its beginning and its end … and it seems that they have reached theirs. Life will put everything in its place (although we will never believe in love again).

