Inter fans, divided over possible return of the Belgian

Fans of Inter are divided on the possibility that the Belgian forward, Romelu lukaku, I returned to the team after apologizing to the “tifosi“Interistas for his hasty departure from the club last summer, with a slight advantage from those who support his return.

An online survey conducted by the Gazetta dello Sport reveals that 53 percent are in favor of the return of the 28-year-old player, while 47 percent have spoken against his return.

In an interview this Thursday with Sky Sport, Lukaku apologized to Inter supporters for his hasty departure from the club: “It shouldn’t have happened that way and I’m sorry for the fans. It wasn’t the time. Inter in my heart and I hope to play there again. “

“I want from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter. I do not want to do it at the end of my career, but when I am still at the highest level,” added the Belgian international, who said he did not feel good at it. Chelsea.

“Physically I am fine. But I am not happy with the situation in Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I am not happy and it is normal. The only thing I can do is not give up and continue as a professional,” he said.

