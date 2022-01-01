In ‘Shrek 2’ they already had their nails Kardashian (and it was 2004)

With these changes of year and with the Omicron variant on our heels if we neglect ourselves, in Cuore’s writing we have decided to review some animated classics to put a little joy in our lives and we have started with Shrek. Wonders of life, in the second quote of this saga, we have noticed a detail that we don’t understand how It has gone unnoticed for almost 20 years.

While the manicure has changed a lot in recent years, the Kardashian manicure has become a worldwide phenomenon. They were Kim Kardashian (41), Khloé Kardashian (37) Y Kylie Jenner (24) the ones that began to show off kilometer-long and square-cut nails. A trend that did not take anything on this side of the pond and that immediately caused a sensation. What we did not know, until today, is that one of the protagonists of Shrek 2 Her nails were already long, square, and pink.

Could it be Princess Fiona? No. His mother the queen? Either. Maybe Puss in Boots himself? Either! All attentive because the pioneer of the Kardashian manicure in the world of animation was, neither more nor less: Fairy Godmother!

We know, you want proof, so don’t worry, here is the proof that shows that fairy godmother, besides being very bad, it was fashionable.

There you take it. And who, years later, have sported the exact same manicure? The Kardashians!

And although we would like to show you more Kylie Jenner nail designs, the truth is that since last November 4 we have not heard from her again through their social networks. This is due to the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival hosted by his partner, Travis Scott.

Eight people died and more than 300 were injured after the incident. The crowd began to move onto the stage during Travis’s performance, causing panic in the crowd and spectators trying to escape to safety. The singer even stopped his performance several times to ask security to help those present, but it was after several minutes of chaos that the incident with victims and massive injuries began.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and started causing some injuries. People began to fight and lose consciousness and that created an additional panic, “said the chief of the Houston Fire Department, Samuel Peña, in a press conference.” It all happened at the same time, “said the deputy director. Executive Larry Satterwhite: “It seems like it all happened in the space of just a few minutes.”