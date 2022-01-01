Impossible 8 – Para Ti Magazine

The actor has always displayed his exotic tastes and performing strange activities for the common public eye. This time he has surprised again by choosing a room that served as a refuge for the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, for his stay in the United Kingdom where he will record the next part of the successful saga.

In a few months, Tom cruise the filming of Mission: Impossible 8, for which he will temporarily move to London, city ​​in which you have already chosen a very special accommodation. While he has his luxurious Buckinghamshire county mansion, has also rented a apartment located in the heart of the city, according to the newspaper Daily Mail.

This rental also brings with it a coincidence, and that is It contains within its walls much of the recent history of Great Britain. The building he is in is in the middle of Whitehall, the London area where they concentrate several of the most important seats of political power in the country and that, due to their location, at the time they belonged to the complex that housed the calls war rooms (War Rooms) by Sir Winston Churchill.

Is currently war room that has rented Cruise is part of one of the five branches of the Imperial War Museum, since it is about one of the places where he lived and worked, underground, He then British Prime Minister during World War II.

“They have turned that part into some amazing apartments, very sophisticated and in the heart of Whitehall. Tom needed to find accommodation in central London for next year, as he will be shooting here for a long time, avoiding having to come and go from his home on the outskirts. “As soon as he saw that the Winston Churchill’s former offices were available, he was outraged “, a source has confessed to the aforementioned medium.

