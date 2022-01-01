‘I’m not happy, we must improve’

Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of the celebration of end of the year to dedicate a message to his followers through his social networks. In the publication recounts what happened during 2021, being critical with the performance that the Manchester United.

“2021 is coming to an end and it was far from an easy year, despite my 47 goals marked in all competitions.

“Two different clubs and five different coaches. A final phase of the Euro disputed with my national team and pending a qualification for the World Cup 2022. In the Juventus, proud to win the Cup from Italy and the Super Cup of Italy, and become the top scorer in the A series. With Portugal, become the top scorer of the Eurocup it was also a great achievement this year. And of course my return to Old Trafford it will always be one of the most emblematic moments of my career “, he mentioned.

The Portuguese soccer player showed his dissatisfaction with the actions of the team.

“But I am not happy with what we are doing in the United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver much more than what we are delivering right now, “he added.

On the other hand, the ‘Bug‘dedicated a message related to the celebration of the New Years Eve.

“Let’s make this New Years Eve a turning point in the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mindset. Let’s take it further, reach for the stars, and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we are counting on all of you!

“Happy New Year and see you soon!“, he finished.

The Manchester United is installed in the Eighth Final of the Champions LeagueHowever, they are currently ranked sixth in the Premier league, 22 points behind the leader.

