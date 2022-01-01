“I want it to stand out in a unique way”: Nicolas Cage promises a new vision of Dracula never seen before

U.S-. Many versions of Dracula have been seen in the film industry, however Nicolas Cage He assured that his version will be totally different from those that have been presented so far. Renfield, the new movie by Universal, presents the actor as the iconic vampire, accompanied by Nicholas Hoult, who will play Renfield, the Count’s henchman.

Cage he told the podcast Variety’s Awards Circuit who wants to bring “something new” to the character, who was previously played on the big screen by Bela lugosi in Universal’s classic black and white in 1931 and Gary oldman in the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola version. They also played the villain Frank Langella, Christopher Lee, Gerard Butler and Luke Evans, among others.

“I want it to stand out in a unique way because of the way we’ve seen it be interpreted. So I’m thinking of really focusing on the movement of the character. You know, I saw (the movie) Malignant and I thought about what he did with those moves, and even Ringu with Sadako Yamamura. I want to see what we can explore with this movement and this voice, ”he said. Cage about the remake of the original novel by Bram stoker from 1897.

“What makes it super fun is that it is a comedy. And when you get that right tone, comedy and horror, like American Werewolf in London, it’s a blast. It has to be a target. But that’s what I’m looking for, something new to bring to the character and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror, “he said. Cage. “I can tell you that it is amazing. It’s a really fun and exciting opportunity, ”he said about Reinfeld.

In the same conversation with Variety, Cage He explained why he no longer considers himself an “actor”. “For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar.’ So, at the risk of sounding pretentious, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means that you are entering your heart or you are entering your imagination or your memories or your dreams, and you are bringing something to communicate with the audience ” he explained.