“I Can’t Retire From Being Me”: Mariah Carey & Why Her Empire Completed Another Year On The Rise (And How She Appeared In Everything We Saw)

At this point in her career, Mariah Carey (New York, 1969) doesn’t need to pretend in her public appearances. It can even be perfectly ironic if the questions seem too obvious to you.

About the annual “return” that lives All I want for Christmas is you Before the arrival of the festivities, he responds: “Is it a return? Or is it Christmas and we like this song? When I listen Jingle bells, I don’t think: Yes, come back Jingle bells! It is Christmas and it is what we hear ”.

Another example. Regarding whether in the future she would “abandon” the nickname of “queen” of that celebration, she replies effusively: “Honey, come on! If I did that, I would just move to the North Pole. What are you talking about?”. And he adds: “I cannot withdraw from being me. This is the person I am ”.

Mariah Carey’s magical Christmas special (2020). Photo: Apple TV +

In a virtual press conference with different media around the world – in which he participates Worship-, the artist talks about her most recent milestone, the debut of the special Mariah’s Christmas: The magic continues (Apple TV +), as well as winks at the professional moment he is going through and a 2021 in which he managed to deploy on multiple fronts, from the new record of All I want for Christmas is you until his appearances in some of the most talked about films of the year.

Three days before the arrival of Christmas 2021, Carey celebrated that his stainless All I want for Christmas is you (1994) had reached one billion views on Spotify. Not enough with that, the song made her the first artist to occupy the top spot on the Billboard charts three different times.

“There is no secret formula”, specifies about the creation of one of the first hits of his career. “It was the first Christmas song I wrote. And I’ll never forget being in this little room, on this little keyboard, and playing, then creating the lyrics, going ahead and working with my then writing partner Walter A (Afanasieff). I do not know how to explain it. It was just the moment. At first, I hesitated. I thought, ‘what am I doing now with a Christmas song? It’s very early in my life and my career. ‘ But I am very grateful to have done it. “

The normal thing at the end of the year would be to see the singer of Without you surrounded by an audience in a stadium or arena. Or, failing that, experiencing an embarrassment and returning for the rematch 12 months later for the New Year in Times Square. The pandemic altered that habit and compensation has come through the premiere of two specials on Apple TV +: Mariah Carey’s magical Christmas special (2020) and the recent Mariah’s Christmas: The magic continues, where he reviews some of his hits along with presenting Fall in love at Christmas, his new collaboration with Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

The artist in Mariah’s Christmas: The magic continues. Photo: Apple TV +

“There’s something really wonderful about the way (director) Joseph Kahn approached filming this. I loved the kind of vision he had of me, “he explains about an 18-minute program that he defines as” fun, festive, we all feel the vibe of the Christmas spirit. “

It’s the kind of work he’s doing while he’s still showing no signs of a return to touring. “I am very grateful for the free time,” she tells Worship, and then correct himself: “It is not free time, but time in the studio recording, re-recording, reimagining and reinventing songs, be it mine or Christmas. That has been amazing. “

“Nothing can be compared to singing for your fans when they are with you. There is nothing that can be compared to that. But I think I have been able to talk to my fans virtually, let them listen to new songs and see new visual moments, like the new Christmas special that we launched with Apple TV + ”, he closes.

In its third and final cycle, Luis Miguel, the series (Netflix) for the first time brought the artist to fiction, the protagonist of a noisy sentimental relationship with the Sun of Mexico between 1998 and 2001. There the chosen one was Jade Ewen, a young British actress and singer of Jamaican descent who represented her in the shadows and lights of the period in which the affair lasted.

The third cycle of Luis Miguel, the series. Photo: Camila Jurado / Netflix © 2021

Mariah Carey was silent about her version on television, perhaps because she is waiting for the right moment to broadcast her own reply on the screen. The man behind Until you forget me is mentioned in a chapter of his memoir published last year, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the same one that now seeks to transform into a film under the direction of filmmaker Lee Daniels (Precious, Empire).

“Many people, when they tell the stories of their lives, they are no longer here. That is what we are talking about with my dear friend Lee, with whom I hope we will do this project together. I’ve said, ‘Lee, look, I’m here, we’re doing this together, it’s very important to me.’ It is not something related to Christmas or the holidays. It’s my life, “he explained at the press conference. “There are many decisions to make, and they are, because I really care,” he insists.

One year after releasing his album sales phenomenon Merry christmas (1994), the singer once again lashed out with Fantasy (1995), pop to lift even the most lethargic. At the express request of Ryan Reynolds, the song plays a fundamental role in the plot of Free Guy: Taking Control (Star +), his action comedy about a video game character who suddenly becomes aware of his condition.

With Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up. Photo: Netflix

As if The Groundhog Day, the protagonist listens to the artist’s theme every day and ends up being a trigger for his actions. At some point, before the actor enlightened and contacted Carey, it was considered that that musical role would be occupied by the classic eighties Your loveby The Outfield. “It’s cool, but it just didn’t have that epic scale that I was looking for. And then Fantasy It appeared on my playlist and it all fell into place, ”Reynolds explained in the pre-release preview.

More unexpected was the wink that was earned in satire Don’t look up (Netflix). In the scene in which the fictional president of the United States – played by Meryl Streep – is introduced, the singer appears in a photo in the Oval Room posing next to the president, a leader who does not believe in science and only thinks about the next choice. “How could they not warn me about this?” Carey wrote with a hint of irony on social media.