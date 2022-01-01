Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 31

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Hulu we usually go easy and point to the news.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list of its 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

two. World War Z

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of the undead, Gerry Lane, an expert United Nations investigator, will try to prevent the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny. The destruction to which the human race is subjected leads him to travel the entire world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers are sucked into a video game, in which they become avatars of archetypal characters. There they will live multiple adventures, while they look for how to get out of there to return to their world.

Four. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. However, she manages to find her father, Walter (James Caan), a children’s book publisher addicted to work and money who is on Santa’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

5. Sicario: the day of the soldier

The war against drug cartels has intensified on the US-Mexico border as they have entered the business of trafficking in people, bringing Islamic terrorists onto American soil. To deal with this new dirty war, Federal Agent Matt Graver plans an idea for the cartels to fight each other. To do this, he will once again recruit the volatile mercenary Alejandro Gillick for the dangerous mission… Sequel to ‘Sicario’ (2015).

6. She Ball

Avery Watts joins a street basketball league to try to save the Inglewood Community Center, while also taking care of his seven-year-old daughter. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. RIPD Deadly Police Department

Cops from another world hunt down monstrous spirits who try to escape the final judgment by hiding among the living. When they discover a plan that could end all life, they must work to restore cosmic balance.

8. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Prequel to the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, by JRR Tolkien. In the company of the wizard Gandalf and thirteen dwarves, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins sets out on a journey through the land of the elves and the forests of the trolls, from the dungeons of the orcs to Lonely Mountain, where the dragon Smaug hides the treasure of the Dwarves. Finally, in the depths of the Earth, he finds the One Ring, a hypnotic object that will later be the cause of so many bloody battles in Middle Earth.

9. 12 brave

A CIA special forces team is dispatched to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to dismantle the Taliban. After secretly entering the country, they must ride their enemies through the mountainous terrain and attempt to capture Mazar-i-Sharif. But they are soon outnumbered and involved in a dangerous situation, with their lives in grave danger.

10. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre, the banker of terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd, the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

Which are the movies that hit Hulu?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.