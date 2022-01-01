How Nicole Kidman Learned To Love The Role Of Lucille Ball

However, Kidman pointed out that, at a fundamental level, comedies are not easy for him as a genre or as acting opportunities. “They don’t choose me to act in them,” he said. That may be the result of a career dedicated to drama or “it could also be my personality.”

Reflecting on her upbringing in Australia, Kidman said: “I was the girl who was not allowed to go to the beach during noon, because I was very blonde and I was going to burn. So I would sit in a room and not watch television: I would read ”. A youth alongside Dostoevsky, Flaubert and Tolstoy “does not necessarily make you a comedian,” he said.

If he’s going to take on a role with comedic qualities now, Kidman said, “I need to be pushed and encouraged.”

Sorkin was persuasive, Kidman said, and she was heartened by past experiences of achieving humorous parliament in plays here and there. “It’s quite surprising when you say something and a whole theater laughs,” he said. “I can understand getting addicted to that.”

What the movie really required, Kidman mentioned, was that she play Lucille Ball (as she appears in Sorkin’s script) and not Lucy Ricardo. “Lucy is a character … who is not Lucille,” he explained. “Lucille is extraordinary because they knocked her down, got up and continued with determination.”

The more he reflected on the script and learned about Ball’s life, Kidman added, the more he saw a versatile person who gave him a lot of emotions to play.

Regarding Ball’s marriage to the womanizer and alcoholic Arnaz, Kidman said: “She loved a person who reciprocated her, but who could not give her what she wanted most.” Referring to the frustrated film career that ultimately led Ball to I love lucySaid: “It was a lot of fun, but I wanted to be a movie star.”