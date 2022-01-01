He was a crack, Vucetich burned him and now Leaño would try to kick him out of Chivas

Fernando Beltrán could still serve as a bargaining chip to add new reinforcements in Chivas.

December 31, 2021 · 18:32 hs

According to the journalist David medrano, Chivas He would still be in search of a new forward center to reinforce the offense for the 2022 Clausura tournament, and would have as options Santiago Gimenez already Eduardo Aguirre.

However, neither club would be willing to seek an exchange, so Chivas you should look for other alternatives where they can barter that could include players like Fernando Beltran.

More news from Chivas:

The “Nene” Beltrán has failed to earn a place as the undisputed starter in Chivas despite the fact that after a disappointing performance under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich, it was thought that it could resurface with the arrival of Marcelo Michel Leaño to the bench of Chivas.

The numbers of Fernando Beltrán for which Leaño would not be considered

Fernando Beltran barely managed to complete 36% of the minutes available in the 2021 Apertura tournament in Chivas, as he participated in 13 games, of which only in two did he complete 90 minutes, in addition to not contributing goals or assists in the championship.

More news from Chivas: