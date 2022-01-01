Has Ariana Grande really erased the tattoos from her arm?

The performance of Ariana Grande and the Weeknd that left us speechless

The first images of the (secret) wedding of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Wait a minute, do you really Ariana Grande Have you erased the tattoos from your arm? Have your famous butterflies and the pokemon Eevee disappeared? Let’s go by parts.

Just a few days ago, and after several weeks without revealing any details, the popular American singer shared (finally) images of her wedding to Dalton Gomez held in Montecito, California, in the closest privacy. Snapshots full of complicity in which Grande conquered us with her great secret: the spectacular dress of Vera Wang chosen for the occasion. It was like a dream and we died of love.

However, it was another detail that drew the attention of those baptized as ‘arianators’. In photos shared via Instagram, Ariana exposed her arms and in them there was no trace of her famous tattoos, neither the butterflies nor the great pokemon Eevee. Despite the initial surprise, many concluded that the interpreter could have chosen to hide them on such an important date. But … the controversy has continued.

This past Thursday, the interpreter reappeared (with ring included) on the stage of the IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 in a performance with The Weeknd that left no one indifferent. And that once again put the issue of tattoos in the spotlight: they could not be seen on his arm either. Is it permanent? Did you choose to put makeup on them again?

We do not know exactly what your decision, Although the parties between those who long for their tattoos and those who believe that it is a good time to leave them behind have not been long in the social networks. We will have to see new images from Ariana Grande to confirm what happened.

