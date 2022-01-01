Google says goodbye to 2021 and welcomes the new year with this doodle

Google used a new, colorful and festive doodle to say goodbye to 2021.

The last day of the year arrived so Google decided to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 with a very cheerful doodle for celebration.

Google used for this December 31 a new, colorful and festive doodle to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year with much joy and hope.

As is customary, the doodle has the letters that make up the Google name but is decorated with colored lights while that a giant candy in the center has the number 2021.

The letter “G” carries a party hat as a symbol of the celebration that the world lives this year by saying goodbye to 2021, which is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 due to the expansion of the omicron variant.

The 2021 farewell doodle appears on the Google home page when clicking on the new year’s announcement begins a shower of confetti which adds a touch of color to the celebration, as the search engine opens a series of search results for the word New Year’s Eve.

The idea of ​​the doodle is also simple and straightforward. “This is it for 2021 – Happy New Years Eve!”Google wrote below its archive of doodles documenting the new designs.

Various institutions have asked to celebrate the new year with responsibility Given the increase in COVID cases around the world, in Mexico City the mass celebrations were canceled, including a massive concert, as a preventive measure.