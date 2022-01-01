Google ranking in Uruguay: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Friday, December 31

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him Google, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preferences of users in real time. So better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

8. Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out

Six people are unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive … and discovering that they had all played the game before.

9. The Grinch

Every year at Christmas, the locals disturb their peaceful solitude with increasingly excessive, bright and noisy celebrations. When the Whos declare that they are planning a triple Christmas for that year, the Grinch realizes that there is only one way to regain some peace and silence: to steal Christmas. To do this, he decides to pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, getting a very peculiar reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, in Who Village, a sweet little girl named Cindy-Lou, overflowing with Christmas spirit, plans with her friends to catch Santa Claus during his visit on Christmas Eve to thank him for helping her hard-working mother. However, as the magical night approaches, his good intentions threaten to collide with those of the much more wicked Grinch. Will Cindy-Lou be able to fulfill her wish to meet Santa Claus? Will the Grinch put an end to the Whos’ Christmas revelry once and for all?

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts the new villain Vulture in his daily routine and, with him, the most important of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened .

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Google offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Google has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.