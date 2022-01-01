Golden Globes 2022: Will Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Win Big?

Once again, awards season arrived. And as is often the case, all eyes are on the Golden Globes. The awards, presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), often drive the conversation about which movies could win Academy Awards. This year, none other than Steven Spielberg is back at the center of the awards buzz. But can your West side story remake become the great winner of the Golden Globes 2022?

Steven Spielberg | Jesse grant

‘West Side Story’ won the Golden Globe in 1961

Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961 West side story became a phenomenon when it hit theaters. Like Spielberg’s film, the original is a film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, which is inspired by Romeo and Juliet. Starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as doomed lovers Maria and Tony, West side story It has remained one of the most popular musical films of all time.

In fact, the film swept through much of the awards race that year. Of his 11 Oscar nominations, West side story it won all but one, including Best Picture. The film also won three Golden Globes. These include Best Motion Picture – Musical, Best Supporting Actor for George Chakiris and Best Supporting Actress for Rita Moreno. Now, with Spielberg’s acclaimed remake of the material, history could repeat itself.

Steven Spielberg’s remake could work similarly in 2021

When the news came that Spielberg was working on West side story, many fans did not know what to think. Sure, Spielberg’s reputation precedes him, but remaking such an iconic film felt like a risky move. Fortunately, most fans and critics are enjoying his version very much. And the HFPA has recognized 2021 West side story with four nominations. And there’s a strong chance that Spielberg’s movie will repeat at least some of the original’s victories.

Both films were nominated for Best Director, although the original film lost that one. And the 1961 West side story received a Best Actor nod for Beymer. This time, Rachel Zegler has the lead acting nod. And the 2021 movie could struggle to win either category. Rather, where she has the best chance to repeat the victories of the original is in Best Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress for the updated role of Ariana DeBose as Anita.

Could ‘West Side Story’ win the Best Picture award?

At this point, the 2022 Academy Award nominations have yet to be announced. Still it feels like West side story It’s bound to get a little love It remains to be seen if it will come close to the 10 nominations of its predecessor. But Spielberg’s film will likely be a strong contender in the Best Director and Best Picture races.

Perhaps the movie’s best shot at winning an Oscar is in DeBose. After all, Moreno won for his role and returns to this new movie in a different role. This fact alone further highlights Anita’s place in history. And DeBose’s stellar performance is certainly worthy of recognition. Fans will find out soon if she’s officially on the run.

Nominations for the 2022 Academy Award will be announced on February 8, 2022.

