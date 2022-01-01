From Sebastián Córdova to Johan Vásquez: the path taken by the talents of the Tri Olímpico for 2022

The Mexican Under-23 Team directed by Jaime Lozano achieved a historic result in Japanese lands after obtaining the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: Twitter / @ jaime_lozano_)

A year full of sporting emotions came to an end. Competences such as European Cup of Nations, America’s Cup, Gold Cup and the Olympic Games They left moments that will remain in the memory of fans for a long time. Within all this one generation of young Mexican soccer players they recorded one of the best performances for a tricolor team in international tournaments.

The Mexican National Team U23 directed by Jaime lozano achieved a historic result in Japanese lands after obtaining the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The group of players was made up of various names of future Aztec stars, who aimed to be able to emigrate to European football after their extraordinary performance in the tournament.

But nevertheless, fate was not flattering for this new golden generation and the expectations that many media and fans had about them did not materialize. Despite the great qualities that many of the Olympic medalist footballers have, the vast majority did not manage to make the leap to Europe and they had to settle for a less significant change.

After a second half of the year to be forgotten, Córdova was transferred to the UANL Tigres (Photo: Scott Wachter / REUTERS)

The American youth squad was one of the most outstanding cases in the Olympic competition. His skills with the ball allowed him to shine and attract the attention of some European football clubs. Specifically the rumors pointed out that at some point squads like Porto from Portugal and PSV from the Netherlands They were interested in getting the services of the Mexican.

To the misfortune of the creative midfielder, his destiny ended up being another Liga MX club, putting the European dream on hold for the time being. After a second half of the year to oblivion, Córdova was transferred to the UANL Tigres, team with which he will seek to regain the level that led him to appear as the greatest promise of national football.

El Brujo was the luxury booster for much of Tokyo 2020 for Jaime Lozano (Photo: Scott Wachter / REUTERS)

The Sorcerer It was the luxury booster for much of Tokyo 2020 for Jaime Lozano. His performance coming from the bench amazed the national media and allowed him to stand out above many of his peers.

When everything was in place for Antuna to manage to emigrate to the other side of the pond, his irregularity took its toll and finally had to settle for a transfer from the Chivas to the Machine of Blue Cross. The extreme can find in the cement works a springboard to at some point try to fill the eye of viewers from Europe.

The footballer will leave the doors open to a transfer to Europe despite renewing his contract with Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

The rojiblanco striker was another of the footballers who at the time interested the Portuguese viewers who gathered in some of the Tokyo 2020 matches. Vega may have reached the Porto Dragons to play alongside his compatriot Jesús Manuel Corona. However, in the midst of indecisions and a discreet level in the past Grita México Apertura 2021, its situation seems far from the old continent.

Currently the Chivas board of directors is already working to renew it as soon as possible, despite the player’s aspirations to go out to European football. ESPN pointed out that one of the clauses of his new contract will leave the doors open in case a foreign club approaches with the intention of a possible transfer.

The 26-year-old is close to joining the Rayados de Monterrey (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The midfielder was one of the reinforcements older than 23 years that propped up the Mexican spine. His performance was not due and he fulfilled leading the young footballers. His participation in the Olympic Games and his level demonstrated in the first half of 2021 it brought with it some possibilities of going abroad.

The club Celta Vigo of Spanish soccer was one of the teams most interested in taking the soccer player from Machine. , information of ESPN and Fox Sports He pointed out that there was even contact between the Iberian leadership and that of La Noria, however the movement could not be finalized. Institutions like Elche and Eibar they were also rumored as possible destinations for Romo.

Despite an official announcement yet to be made, the 26-year-old is close to becoming part of the Striped from Monterrey because he was no longer comfortable in the blue template. In the absence of confirmation, this would mean a step back in his quest to go out to the old continent.

The Mexican defender is currently an undisputed starter in Genoa (Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini / REUTERS)

The central defender is the only case of success left by Tokyo 2020. Vásquez gave great games during the tournament and this catapulted him into the eyes of teams in the Italian league. With all the facilities provided by the Pumas board of directors, the player was sold to the Genoa club of Serie A in the summer transfer market, a few weeks after winning the bronze medal.

Today Johan is a fundamental part of the alienations of the Italian squad and is playing duels at the highest competitive level against rivals of the stature of Zlatan Ibrahímovic, Paulo Dybala or Lautaro Martínez.

Alvarado will be part of the Chivas de Guadalajara for the next tournament (Photo: Instagram/@piojo.13)

El Piojo did not have many opportunities to show his talent at the Olympic Games. Their participations were militarized to enter in exchange for a few minutes of certain matches during the tournament. However, in the local league he has continued to show some regularity and was a constant part of the starting lineups of Machine in the past tournament.

Still without many options in teams in Europe, Alvarado changed his airs and now he will be part of the Chivas de Guadalajara. The flying winger came as a brand new reinforcement thanks to an exchange between the Flock and Cruz Azul.

The central defender was crowned champion of the Grita México Apertura 2021 together with the Rojinegros del Atlas (Photo: Twitter / @ jesusau98)

Angulo established himself as one of the greatest prospects in the MX League after the end of Tokyo 2020. The footballer who can play as a full-back or central defender managed to be crowned champion of the Grita México Apertura 2021 together with the Rojinegros del Atlas. His presence in the rear was essential for this feat of the Guadalajara team.

His performance has earned him to be transferred to the UANL Tigers and be part of one of the most powerful squads in Mexican soccer. At his young age, he will still be able to aspire to emigrate to the old continent in case he manages to maintain his level in his passage through the northern sultana.

