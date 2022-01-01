From Mica Viciconte to Jennifer Lawrence, pregnant women wear bright looks

The good news abounds in the media: many of the famous of the moment are in the sweet wait, most pregnant for the first time in their lives. And although waiting for a baby is a personal and private path, many of them did not hesitate for a second to share happiness with their fans and have decided to show this moment through digital platforms. And, of course, they do it without losing the glamor that characterizes them so much.

Viciconte lens in bright Klein blue

The couple of Fabian Cubero, Mica Viciconte, expect a baby next year. In his social networks, where he gathers almost 3 million followers, he usually shares his best looks and its most fashionable bets of fashion. Now, he surprised with a outfit very elegant and striking evening dress that she wore in one of the colors shocking plus trendy of the season: electric blue (or Klein) strident and vibrant.

She wore a long blue dress and swept the likes in networks. (Photo: @micaviciconte).

She posed for photos with her hand on her belly modeling a long satin wrap dress with V-neckline, slit on the left side of the skirt and adjustment with a bow in the waist area. Combined the total look with Texan high-top boots in black and loose hairstyle parted in the middle. The make up She successfully complemented the look: a subtle black outline to which she added light pink mascara and lipstick.

She dressed in electric blue showing her months pregnant. (Photo: @micaviciconte).

Jennifer Lawrence chose a cape dress from Dior

For the world premiere of the film Don’t look up, Jennifer Lawrence brought out all its elegance and delicacy and dressed in a glitter team very sophisticated. Sporting his 5 month pregnancy, the actress posed for the cameras with a long draped cape dress in color nude and gold of the Dior brand, of which she is an ambassador.

She posed for the cameras in a nude-colored dress. (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images / AFP).

The detail on the sleeves wowed viewers: she wore them pleated and on the floor. Do the accessories of the total look? Completed the outfit with some silver button hoops and a hairstyle collected from low impeller.

She dressed in nude and gold. (Photo: AFP).

Julieta Nair Calvo in a cut out dress with glitter and feathers

4 months pregnant, Julieta Nair Calvo He also showed his belly on social media. To celebrate his 33 years with his friends, colleagues and family; the actress wore a outfit of luxury night, who left his followers of Instagram with an open mouth.

With glamor and style, posed for photos wrapped in an elegant and sophisticated sectioned feathered glitter mini dress cut out in the area of ​​the belly and back exposed. From behind she dropped a reptile-patterned bow that she tied into a bow. The wardrobe was not complete without the most striking item of the total look: nails black high-top buccaneer boots, which matched perfectly with the main design piece.

She wore a sparkly cut out dress. (Photo: @julietanaircalvo).

Follow us @estilotn and find out what’s new in fashion and beauty.