From bad to worse! Nickelodeon’s Smash has 0 viewers on Twitch

During the summer we learned of the existence of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a fighting game that promised to be an alternative to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other titles of the genre. Sadly, it failed to survive the hype and gamers quickly came across a product that, while well-intentioned, is far from perfect. This, as expected, caused that it did not have the success that its creators surely desired.

This Fair Play Labs and Ludosity title debuted on October 5 and quickly managed to amass thousands of viewers on streaming platforms. In fact, during its first hours on the market it was able to gather more than 120,000 viewers on Twitch, an achievement that was made possible by multiple professional gamers and streamers making content for the title.

Unfortunately, the time to shine for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl it was far from long lived. In late October, his popularity on Twitch took a nosedive. Now, 2 months later, the inevitable happened.

As collected by the portal DexertoIn recent days, there were several times when there were no people streaming the game on the Amazon platform. This obviously caused there to be no spectators. As of this writing, the situation is slightly better. Specifically, there are only 2 live broadcasts, which gather a total of 4 viewers.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl receives a new fighter and free skins

It is important to note that the low popularity of the video game on Twitch and other streaming platforms does not necessarily mean that there are no users who play the title on consoles and PC. At the end of the day, it’s just a reflection of your popularity on the internet.

On the other hand, the developers have already expressed their commitment to the project, which is why they are still working on new content. Earlier this month a pack of free skins for all characters debuted, while Garfield, the new DLC character, debuted on December 9.

On the other hand, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will receive voice acting and cross-play sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Hopefully, these updates will help reinvigorate the community and interest in the title.

But tell us, do you still play this video game? Do you think it deserves to be more popular? Let us read you in the comments.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You will find more information about him by clicking here or by consulting our written review.

