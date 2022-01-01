Formula 1. Why they despise Checo Pérez according to his biographer

The 2021 F1 season was very good for Checo Pérez. The Mexican went from being left without a team to playing the campaign with Red Bull, where he did a great job and equaled his best position in the Drivers’ World Championship (fourth place).

However, despite his outstanding year, the Mexican was not selected as one of the 10 best drivers in the category, nor by the team leaders or by the drivers, something that surprised many, especially his biographer, Alejandro Rosas.

Roses (writer and graduate in International Relations), who was one of the authors of the biography of the Mexican titled “Never give up. Checo’s fast-paced story.”, assured that there is contempt for Pérez, since it is not explained why it did not appear in either of the two lists.

“There are kind of true disparagement to what he has done throughout his careerI would not speak of discrimination, I think it would have to be in the Top 10 of the pilots”He stated in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

On the other hand, noted that he does not understand the criteria that both parties took into account, as the Mexican proved to be a classy driver by winning victory in Azerbaijan and scoring 190 points with the Austrian team’s car.

“The you overtake that he did this season and the way he how he manages the tires it seems to me that they did not take them in countto. It would be necessary to ask what elements they take into account, because the results from Czech speak for themselves. ANDn some moments he was wrong, of course, like all pilots, but at other moments he drew water from the stones. He managed to go back and reach several podiums ”.

Czech’s 2021 season

The Mexican played 22 races, in which he got one win, five podiums and he scored 190 points. Despite having a good 2021 campaign, it was difficult for Guadalajara to adapt to the Red Bull car, so he suffered on several circuits and was surpassed in the Drivers’ World Championship by Valtteri Bottas.

However, Czech managed to help his teammate Max Verstappen win the drivers’ championship. Pérez held Hamilton back several laps at the Abu Dhabi GP, allowing the Dutchman to reduce the distance from 10 seconds to less than 2, which would be key to passing Super Max, which resulted in his victory at Yas Marine.