For a great body! Thor’s routine so you can exercise all through 2022 – Metro Ecuador

We are more than sure that one of all the goals for this 2022 is to lose weight and show off an enviable physique. Therefore, we will facilitate the search for routines online and we will give you the one that performs the God of Thunder himself.

Chris Hemsworth revealed the routine that he executes, without the help of instruments, to have that physique that allows him to embody Thor in the Marvel Studios movies. Next, we tell you the series you must run.

Bear Tracking x 40 seconds

Toggle x 40 seconds

Triceps curls x 40 seconds

Kick flutter x 40 seconds

Prisoner Squat x 40 seconds

Mountaineers at the elbow x 40 seconds

Burpees x 40 seconds

Butterfly crunches x 40 seconds

Sit x 40 seconds

Plank Cat Pushups x 40 seconds

Rest 20 seconds between exercises. Do 2 rounds total, with 1 minute rest between rounds.

The Australian actor, along with his wife Elsa Pataky, has the Centr application. It fulfills the function of executing workouts, putting together eating plans and checking mental well-being.

Likewise, this app will generate a diet that is in accordance with the training you are practicing, which can be vegetarian, vegan, pecetarian and gluten-free. As if that were not enough, they are created by renowned chefs, such as Palisa Anderson, the owner of several Thai restaurants in Australia, or Darren Robertson, the British chef who defends the idea of ​​bringing the farm to the table, through organic products.