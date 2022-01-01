Five romantic NETFLIX movies that will make you believe in LOVE again

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

It is under this panorama that we have created the selection of five Netflix-hosted romantic movies that fall into the romance genre that will make you think about true love and fleeting romances.

“Always the same day”

This tape tells the story of Emma, a character played by Anne Hathaway, and Dexter, a character played by Jim Sturgess, who meet on his graduation day from the university in 1988, and since then she was shown as a working-class young woman, instead he is a rich young man wanting to do everything in the life and not stay with the desire to have fulfilled it.

Since then, during 18 years every July 15 They stay to see each other to talk about their life and catch up, and in one of these outings they realize that during those years they had had their ideal love forehead to them.

Little by little he shows us how Dexter and Emma are not compatible in various ideas they have about life, or future goals or aspirations.

One day Emma decides to break that pact with Dexter and that each one take their own paths separately, so that meetings will no longer exist each year to catch up on their lives, but this could be reversed.

“Boy Erased”

“Boy Erased” was released in 2018; is a film of the American drama genre, directed and written by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges, Russell crowe and Nicole Kidman.

This successful film is inspired by the memoirs of Garrard Conley, when he was only 19 years old, and lived a strong family situation due to his identity and sexual preferences.

This is how the young man is given the choice between attending “Love in Action”, a pseudo-therapy to “cure” His homosexuality, as they consider it a serious disease that could affect him forever, or completely abandon his family.

This film stars actor Lucas Hedges, while his fathers are Marshall Eamons (Russell Crowe), a local pastor and car salesman in Arkansas, and Nancy Eamons (Nicole Kidman), who is a diligent wife and mother with a fondness for clothes.

The family knowing that their only child could be gay, opposes the idea, because they believe that it is a sin, and it is also an affliction that can be cured, such as domestic violence, alcoholism and pedophilia.

“If I had 30”

This film follows a story within the genre fantasy and romantic comedy, and that has become one of the classics of romance; This American film was released in 2004 but is now housed on the streaming giant, Netflix.

Also known as “13 going on 30”, starred Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer, and now it has managed to position itself in the first places of the Top 10 of the most watched films in Mexico.

“If I Were 30” follows the story of a Teen who dreams of being popular after reading an article in the magazine “Poise”; during your 14th birthday party that turns out to be a failure, you wish with all your desire be 30 years old to be able to achieve all that wishes.

After wishing it, he wakes up 30 years old, passing then 17 years old, but puzzled by her reality because she has the work of her dreamsShe is a leader and envied by many girls for her appearance, however, she realizes that this does not really make her happy, because she would like to surround herself with people who really love her for who she is and not for common interests.

This film production raised more than $ 96 million, which managed to position it as one of the best-selling rental tapes during the year of its launch.

“The resort of love”

This is a comedy romanticby the American director Steven K. Tsuchida – who directed two episodes of the last season of Cobra Kai; the story is produced by the singer Alicia Keys.

“The resort of love”, follows the history of a frustrated wedding, a fact that is unleashing new stories and moments key that will lead to this successful story.

This is how they tell us the story of a partner: Erica Wilson, character played by Christina Milian and Jason King, character played by Jay Pharoah; the couple seemed to have everything ready for their ceremony However, the event is canceled one month before the scheduled date.

It shows us how to Jason They offer her a job in the small town of Charleston and she decides to accept, while Erica preferred to stay in the Big Apple, where she had more projection with her singing career.

“The last love letter”

It’s about the movie “The last love letter”, which is cataloged within the British-Canadian romantic drama genre, directed by Austine Frizzell and that has just arrived at the giant of streaming, specifically on July 23rd.

This film is based on the novel romantic under the same name, written by Jojo Moyes; the story is set in London and the Riviera, both today and in the decade from the 60s.

“The Last Love Letter” follows two intertwined stories, set in the present and the past; the character main is Ellie Haworth, who is a journalist who discovers a large number of secret letters from 1965, so he decides to follow the mystery of the forbidden romance that is told in them.

This is how by following this story, discover the Romance between Jennifer Stirling, who is the wife of a wealthy businessman, and Anthony O’Hare, a journalist of economics who covers the news about him.

