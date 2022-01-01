Fashion series and movies to enjoy in New Year 2022

What plan do you have for the weekend of New Year? If your answer is “see some film“Or” do a marathon of series”, We have some very good suggestions for you.

The end of the year 2021 surprised us with audiovisual productions where you can see a parade of outfits incredible and where the fashion seems to be one more character, with films like “La Casa Gucci” (House of Gucci) and series like “Emily in Paris”, in its second season.

In addition, in the comfort of our home, streaming always allows us to watch again series and movies fashionistas emblematic, such as “The Devil Wears Fashion”, or discover some not so popular, but good ones, linked to the world of fashionHave you seen “Girlboss” yet? Without further ado, we leave you our list of titles for you to enjoy this weekend.

Recent

The Gucci House

On November 25 was the premiere of “La Casa Gucci”, by director Ridley Scott, starring a great cast, made up of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, among others. Is film It narrates the episode of the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the Italian firm’s fortune, and the connection of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), with his death.



Photo: Instagram @houseofguccimovie

The Costume Design is one of the attractions of film, because it shows trends and treasures of the brand, from the years 1975 to 1995. It is in charge of the British Janty Yates, who took inspiration and pieces from the Gucci archives, also made purchases in vintage stores. There are still some shows in Mexican cinemas.

And Just Like That …

“Sex and the City” is a hit that does not lose validity and is a reference in the universe of the fashion. The locker room was in the hands of one of the most admired designers in the industry, Patricia Field, the mind behind the outfit with the iconic tutu of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the opening credits of the Serie.



Photo: Instagram @justlikethatmax

The making of “And Just Like That …”, its sequel, is one of the best news for fans of the stories of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends (with the exception of Samantha). Field did not participate in this production, but the looks they have shown so far are fascinating. The premiere was on December 9 on HBO Max. So far they have transmitted 5 chapters and this weekend you can catch up.

Emily in Paris

The designer of locker room Patricia Field also put her talents on the series “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins and broadcast on Netflix. The main character, an American living in France, shows us eclectic and daring outfits, with mixes of textures and patterns that many of us may not even imagine could look good. Also, Emily’s work in the context of the fashion it also allows us to take a look at other trends.



Photo: Courtesy Netflix

The second season premiered on December 22, 2021. We liked enjoying the colorful outfits, not only from Emily, but also from her friends. And don’t lose sight of the elegant classics of your boss, Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

The Ferragnez

It is the docuseries about the life of the popular couple made up of the influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni and the singer Fedez. She is a style icon that not only did he create his own clothing and accessories brand after his success in the digital world, but the most luxurious brands love it and do not hesitate to have it as an image.



Photo: Instagram @chiaraferragni

Chiara constantly publishes postcards of her life and outfits of envy with his more than 25 million followers on Instagram, but not everything is said there. In this Amazon Prime Video production the family allows us to see the most intimate of their lives and we cannot deny that we also love to appreciate one another. look from Chiara.

Have you already seen them?

The Bold Type

Inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles. Is a Serie very fresh but that, little by little, presents you with topics to ponder such as the acceptance of different body types in the industry. It focuses on the friendship of three girls who work at the women’s magazine Scarlet, each with a style unique and all will inspire you to go to the office.



Photo: Courtesy NBCUniversal Entertainment and co-producers

Perhaps where we can see more interest in the world of fashion It is in the character of Sutton Brady, who is an aspiring hairstylist at the beginning of the story. In addition, the styles of the photography sessions and the room where they keep clothes and accessories will give you a lot of inspiration. Their boss, Jacqueline Carlile (Melora Hardin) is the character based on Coles, she is quite a style icon that can serve as a guide for women around 50. It can be seen on Netflix and we are waiting for the fifth season.

Girlboss

It is inspired by the story of the founder of the company Nasty Gal, Sophia Amouroso, who dedicated herself to searching for vintage treasures from the fashion in thrift stores and other places to revolutionize the sale of clothing online at the time. It is interesting to see how he built his empire with few resources, with successes and errors, of course. The Serie It was released in 2017, it has only one season of 13 episodes, which can be seen on Netflix.



Photo: Courtesy Netflix

To see again

The Devil Wears Prada

We do not get tired of seeing this film 2006 starring incredible performances by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Andy (Hathaway) has no experience in the world of fashion, but she gets the “dream” job for any fashionista, being one of the assistants of the powerful and influential Miranda Presley (Streep), who runs a successful fashion magazine. The demands of the cold Miranda will put Andy to the test more than once.



Photo: Courtesy Fox 2000 Pictures and co-producers

The makeover of the protagonist is impressive, it is a film where there are many luxury brands that make you fall in love. Behind the dressing room is also Patricia Field, who earned an Oscar nomination for her work here, Meryl Streep was also nominated.

Extra: classics

If you want to see a couple of classics, both for the history and for the outfits, we recommend you to see, or to see again, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961), with the style icon Audrey Hepburn and locker room by Givenchy. From the seventies, you can see the film “Annie Hall” (1977), if you like Woody Allen, where Diane Keaton has a unique style, based mainly on the incorporation of men’s clothing. Much of the locker room It has the signature of Ralph Lauren.



Photo: MGM

