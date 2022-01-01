Famous Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Says Netflix Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ Is More Documentary Than Comedy

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, tells the story of two astronomers who try to warn humanity about a comet that will destroy the Earth.

The renowned American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson considers that the story shown in the black science fiction comedy ‘Do not look up’ (‘Do not look up’, in Spain), about two scientists who try to warn humanity about a comet that will destroy Earth is more of a documentary than a fiction movie.

The Netflix film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is a satire that shows a society divided by the informational dynamics of the media, pop culture and social networks.

Finally saw the @Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” a fictional tale of a Nation distracted by pop-culture and divided on whether to heed dire warnings of scientists. Everything I know about news-cycles, talk shows, social media, & politics tells me the film was instead a documentary pic.twitter.com/tvDuEUXWCW – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 29, 2021

“I finally saw the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up,’ a fictional story about a nation distracted by pop culture and divided on whether to heed serious warnings from scientists. Everything I know about news cycles, TV shows interviews, social media and politics tells me that the movie was instead a documentary “, wrote this Wednesday on his Twitter account.

The premiere provoked different reactions among viewers. While some people drew a parallel with the current situation in the world, others criticized that the story is not credible. The publication of deGrasse also caused a wave of reactions and accumulates more than 68,000 ‘likes’.

