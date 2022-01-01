Eye-catching: Max Verstappen’s statement on his future rivalry with Lewis Hamilton in 2022

The 2021 World Championship of Formula 1 will remain in memory. For many it was the best outcome in recent years and it is no wonder. Max Verstappen’s triumph over Lewis hamilton in the final curve of the race that marked the closing of the calendar it deserves to be considered as such.

The British driver commanded throughout the Abu Dhabi circuit that event that would have given him the eighth title of his life and become the most winner in history. Although he did not count on the maneuver of the Dutchman who snatched that place from him to be crowned for the first time. This fight has fans in suspense regarding whether it can be given again in 2022, something that for now is in doubt due to the decisions that have not yet made so much. Lewis hamilton as Max Verstappen.

“I do not like to say it like that, since we both have the same opportunities. You make your own luck, but I do not want to be the favorite,” said the recent champion. This comes as a result of a query that he was made regarding whether in the next season he will be responsible from Red Bull to fight against the native of England to achieve glory again. Apparently he is not too convinced and could leave his place to the Mexican Checo Pérez.

The good work of the Mexican could be worth being the number one of Red Bull in 2022

These sayings are not the only ones that threaten the opportunity to see again what was presented in 2021. And it is that on the side of Mercedes they cannot ensure that their maximum star says present. It was very hard, the blow meant letting go of the championship that versions of a possible retirement remain latent to this day. The seven-time champion has not yet ruled on it and that adds to the mystery.

A silence that says a lot

There have been certain indications that could be interpreted in the direction that Lewis hamilton would abandon the activity. First of all, he did not attend the mandatory end-of-year event organized by the FIA. This caused a lot of anger in the managers who threatened to sanction him.

In Mercedes they trust that Hamilton will continue

One of the most striking positions that the Englishman took was through his social networks. From one day to the next, he stopped following all users on his Instagram account, which generated even more suspicion. Have you gotten tired of this exhibition and is therefore retiring? We will have to wait to know the answer.