Exatlón México: which contestant could be eliminated on Sunday, January 2

On December 26, it was a member of the blue team who left the competition (Photo: Instagram / @ exatlonmx)

During this week, the various spoiler pages and accounts on Instagram spread the name of the contestant who could come out of Exatlon Mexico the next elimination Sunday. It is about Germán Toledo de Guardianes. This contestant came in to supply Jahir Ocampo after a terrible injury in the head.

Germán Toledo is 22 years old and is originally from Oaxaca, the sport he mainly practices is athletics. His performance in this discipline was awarded when he was 17 years old, since won his first silver medal and a short time ago he obtained Bronze at the 2021 Conade National Games.

In the week before Christmas, spoilers indicated that Mariana Khalil and Paula Flores from Conquistadores or Daniela Reza from Guardianes could be eliminated.

The fifth season of Exatlón México premiered on August 16 and the team that has lost the most members has been red (Photo: Instagram / @ exatlonmx)

Finally the contestant who left the beaches of the Dominican Republic On December 26, it was Paula Flores of the blue team. It should be noted that the red team had had a “bad streak” for several weeks. The possible elimination of Germán Toledo would return this misfortune for the Guardians.

The followers of the sports reality show expressed their discontent on social networks about the expulsion of Paula, because being one of the newly admitted athletes, Internet users alleged that it was an injustice that the athlete had to face Mariana Khalil, who is considered one of the athletes of the blue team.

It should be noted that in previous editions, the circuit sports reality had not eliminated competitors around Christmas or New YearsIn addition to that he used to give a week of “advantage” to the reinforcements for being a “newcomer”. This immunity did not apply in the fifth season of Exatlón.

Rosique announced who will participate in “All Star” (Photo: @ antonio_rosique / Instagram)

In each season, fans of keep abreast of expected comebacks, eliminations and contestants winning some rewards, the expectation is usually so high, that some people on social networks create accounts specifically for Disseminate supposed advances of the sports competition.

It should be noted that the origin of these leaks or spoilers is not always clear, and although rumors are sometimes “correct” or partially fulfilled, This is unconfirmed information on the television that it could just be a coincidence.

Recently, Antonio Rosique, driver Exatlon, announced that there will be a special season of the show in 2022. It will be titled Exaltón All Star and some details were given. The first confirmed participants were Macky gonzalez Y Heber Gallegos, who are currently in competition.

Heber will be one of the participants (Photo: Instagram / @heber_gallegos)

“Tonight, I announce and share with you, Mexico, the launch of Exatlón All Star, the new competition elite of this adventure. An annual competition, year after year will give an automatic invitation to all the champions and finalists in the history of this journey.”Exclaimed this driver with his characteristic enthusiasm.

Who is nicknamed as “The Highest Authority” affirmed that Exatlon All Star It will start as soon as the current season ends, which will be until next year, taking into account that the fourth edition of the reality show ended in February 2021.

Similarly, he recalled that they add 13 people between finalists and champions during their seasons. Those athletes have already been called up to the special season.

Macky González was also invited to this special edition (Photo: Instagram / @ exatlonmx)

So much Macky gonzalez What Heber Gallegos they were personally invited, being runners-up on the show’s first and third seasons, respectively. Both competitors were excited about the announcement.

“It will be a season with 20 athletes, ten women, ten men, ten red, ten blue. You heard it right Exatlon All Star, an annual season, an elite competition. A single winner or winner“Added Rosique about the future of the reality sports.

