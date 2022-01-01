Exatlón México: the bad streak continues with the Guardians, he will be eliminated on Sunday, January 2

Apparently the losing streak of the Guardians continues, since according to the leaks, there will be a man eliminated next Sunday, January 2 in the Exatlón Mexico.

The Exatlon Mexico It will advance its Grand Final for January 30, and this fifth season has not turned out as the production expected and less as the past editions; because thousands of viewers have not fully accepted the athletes who are in the current campaign of the program.

The bad luck of the Guardians It has been dormant for the entire fifth season. Marcela left last Thursday and now apparently it will be a man from the Reds who has to say goodbye to the Beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Do youWho is the athlete that will appear in the Sunday Elimination?

According to the information that has been leaked, the athlete who will appear on the next Elimination Sunday would be between Heber Gallegos, Germán Toledo and Tony; Jair would not be since he would be the leader in the effectiveness table.

The pressure would be mainly on women from Guardians and Conquerors since it depends on them who will go to the Elimination Duel. Apparently the Red women will lose in the Duel for Survival and this will cause the men on their team to compete to see who reaches the Grand Final.

Everything seems to indicate that Germán Toledo will be the one who leaves the beaches of Exatlon MexicoThis as part of the production strategy who gave the order to bring in several reinforcements, not with the aim of them competing, but with the idea of ​​being wild cards and that the heavyweights continue.

Heber Gallegos and Tony would be the ones who would be in danger of elimination, but everything seems to indicate that Germán will be another reinforcement that leaves to give continuity to the athletes who do want production.

This losing streak of Guardians he has put all his competitors in check, since they affirmed that they were better for the simple fact of being Olympians, something that the audience always reproached them for; for they made less of the Blues whom they regarded as easy rivals.

The Grand Final will be brought forward and since TV Azteca’s production has given the order to accelerate the completion of this fifth season, which apparently was a failure due to various factors.

First, the athletes who arrived in this fifth season of the Exatlon Mexico They did not go down well with the users’ taste, as they expected athletes with the charisma of those who had already participated; something that production did not meet.

