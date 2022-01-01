Exatlón México: the bad streak continues with the Guardians, he will be eliminated on Sunday, January 2

Apparently the losing streak of the Guardians continues, since according to the leaks, there will be a man eliminated next Sunday, January 2 in the Exatlón Mexico.

The Exatlon Mexico It will advance its Grand Final for January 30, and this fifth season has not turned out as the production expected and less as the past editions; because thousands of viewers have not fully accepted the athletes who are in the current campaign of the program.

