Exatlón México: is there romance between Pathfinder athletes?

The Exatlon Mexico It has given much to talk about throughout its five seasons, not only for the sporting issue, but also for the controversies and love relationships that can occur. Now some claim that there might be a romance between Pathfinder athletes and here we tell you the details

This would not be the first time that a situation of this type has been presented, in fact, some athletes who met on the reality show still maintain their love ties, it is enough to mention the relationship between Heliud Pulido and Pamela Verdirame wave of Zudikey Rodriguez and Patricio Araujo.

And now, according to the Cosmic Wizard channel, fans on social media flirt with the idea that there is a romance between Tanya Núñez and Ramiro Garza of the blue team, since some consider that they have been very close and have been very obvious with their expressions of affection.

Internet users point out that the hugs, screams and effusive moments between these contenders have been different from those of the others, so it is speculated that there is a secret romance and that their friendship has evolved to the next level, however, nothing is confirmed and we will have to wait to see if it becomes official.

Which Pathfinders have been eliminated from Exatlón México?

The finale of the fifth season of Exatlon Mexico will rush to make way for the Exatlón All Star, in that sense, the eliminations will be more constant and we will meet the champion sooner than expected.

At the moment, Conquerors They have lost eight participants in this way: Jonathan García, Yareli Arguijo, Karina Rodríguez, Kevin Cerda, Osirys Escobedo, Jair Regalado, Thalía Villavicencio and Paula Flores.

However, Guardians have said goodbye to 12 contenders and some assure that it is the blue team is the one that has the athletes with the greatest chance of being champions.

DRM