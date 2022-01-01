Emma Watson’s loneliness, teenage crushes, and other ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ revelations – movie news

The magic returns. The actors who starred in the famous franchise have gathered in a special that is available to watch on HBO Max from January 1.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and all the Potterheads have received their letter for Hogwarts again. HBO Max has already released Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a reunion that has brought together the stars of the franchise for the enjoyment of fans, who had been for ten years – since the premiere in 2011 of The Deathly Hallows – Part 2– without seeing them together on the screen. The occasion required it. It has been 20 years since the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone, the film that changed everything, and it was necessary to review what the universe of JK Rowling has contributed to universal culture.

The Great Hall has once again dressed up to receive the actors who gave life to the students of the school of magic and sorcery. In addition to the trio of protagonists, stellar secondary characters such as Evanna Lynch -the endearing Luna Lovegood-, Robbie Coltrane -the unforgettable Hagrid- or the twins James and Oliver Phelps -the dear Wesley- have attended the invitation to review the best moments of the franchise . No one could miss such a special event.

‘Harry Potter’: What happened to these actors after Hogwarts?

The impact that the literary saga had on society was enormous and unique. Only Star wars or The Lord of the rings they are at the same level that the story about ‘the boy who survived’ has reached. It reached people of very different generations and from all parts of the world and, decades later, it survives with the same freshness that it had then. It was also born at a time when interest in novels was on the wane. Suddenly, those who had not picked up a book in their life became interested in this series that would reach 7 volumes. “They suddenly realized the power of literature”, says Coltrane.

“You can’t go home”: the day after becoming Hermione, Ron and Harry

Daniel Radcliffe’s parents didn’t want the little boy to take the acting path, and they certainly weren’t planning for him a move to Los Angeles that would make him a Hollywood star at age 11. But producer David Heyman convinced them to come forward for the role, and once they realized he was the perfect Harry Potter, they didn’t let him get away.

The first test they did with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint showed that they had to be the protagonists. They had a natural chemistry that appeared from minute one. They themselves remember that something “clicked” when they came together and became Hermione, Ron and Harry immediately.

When they were announced that they were the chosen ones, the team told them that they must be prepared to be besieged by the press. They were going to give life to the main characters of one of the most important novels in the world and all the attention was on them. “You cannot go home,” they were warned, since their door was going to be full of journalists waiting for statements. Suddenly they weren’t ordinary British kids. They were the protagonists of Harry Potter.





Draco Malfoy: bad or victim?

The Malfoys are the magnificent villains in history. It is easy to hate them and it is also very comfortable. Part of the credit goes to Jason Isaacs, who mimicked Lucius Malfoy in the first place and enjoyed every second of the shoot. Not only was he delighted that he could be the lousy baddie of the story, he also quickly understood his character’s role. “For me, his role in the story is to explain why Draco was such a horrible, cruel and sadistic bully at school.”reflects Isaacs.

If you watched the movies as a child, you would surely take Draco Malfoy as an unpleasant and hateful being. On the other hand, when reviewing them from another perspective, it is understood that he was a victim of his family. “A lot of Draco’s journey has to do with pleasing his father,” reflects Isaacs. He is forced to do things he does not want and, at the end of the saga, manages to detach himself a bit from his ‘Malphonian’ heritage and see Harry beyond the conflict.

Only Alan Rickman knew what was going to happen in the saga

Gary Oldman confesses that the actors did not know what was going to happen to their characters in the following films. JK Rowling didn’t want to tell him, but she had to make an exception for the great Alan Rickman. This actor who is part of British acting royalty needed to know what was going to happen and Rowling did not have the courage to refuse his request.

“I wish I had known what was going to happen,” Oldman tells Radcliffe, who reveals that Rickman knew everything that came next. “At first he went and said to Jo: ‘I need to know what is going to happen.’ And he didn’t tell Chris [Columbus]. He didn’t tell anyone. Chris would ask him and he would reply: ‘I’ll tell you later“recalls the actor as Oldman bursts out laughing.

Goodbye to the ‘Harry Potter’ actors who have passed away

The team of Harry Potter has had to say goodbye to many of its members. The first was Richard Harris, the Dumbledore of The Philosopher’s Stone, who passed away after the filming of the film. “She was a very special and loving person,” recalls Watson, “she had a lot of sparkle.” Richard Griffiths, the evil Vernon Dursley, who passed away from a heart problem in 2013, is also remembered at the meeting. Radcliffe acknowledges that it is the death that has affected him the most. “He was very generous, he wanted to share everything with you,” recalls the actor.

One of the most recent has been Helen McCrory, who died in April 2021 from breast cancer. Jason Isaacs, who played her husband in fiction, says that he feels lucky to have been able to work with her and Felton remembers, excited and unable to speak, how special she was.

One of the deaths that has hurt the most, both for the actors and the public, is that of Alan Rickman. The actor passed away in January 2016 from pancreatic cancer. The relationship he got with the young actors was very special. “He always took my thoughts and opinions very seriously and I seemed so very serious,” says Watson.

They are like our family, it is the same type of duel “, confesses Grint,” They left very soon

Emma Watson (heart) Tom Felton

The filming of the deliveries of Harry Potter it was a kind of movie camp for the dozens of teenagers who played Hogwarts students. “[El cáliz de fuego] it was a very interesting movie because there were a lot of hormones in the air “says Grint. Inevitably, crushes had to come. One of the most famous is that of Emma Watson, who fell asleep before the charms of Tom Felton.

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’: Emma Watson recalls how she fell in love with Tom Felton

“I walked into the room where we had the tutoring. The task we had been given was to draw what you thought God was like and Tom had drawn a girl with a cap back on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him to the bar“, recalls the actress. With the passion with which childhood loves are lived, Watson came to the set and looked for Felton’s number on the tutorials sheet. If he appeared, it made his day. But it was not reciprocated. He always He saw her as his little sister, but it doesn’t mean there wasn’t love between them. “I’ve always been very protective of her. I’ve always had a soft spot for her, “acknowledges Felton.

Of course, no fan has any illusions. “Nothing has happened, but nothing at all, romantic between us,” ditch Watson.

Growing up in ‘Harry Potter’

If going through puberty is already a difficult task, doing it in front of the cameras adds one more level of complexity. Daniel Radcliffe, in a very chemistry conversation with Helena Bonham Carter, confesses that he was very happy that she treated them like adults. They had grown up with Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, who met them when they were 10 years old and practically became their second parents. Carter appeared in his teens, so the relationship was very different.

It was what the franchise, which was getting darker with each new installment, required. The filmmakers helped steer her down that path, and each change in direction served to take a step forward, both in the maturity of the story and in relationships with the lead actors. What began with Chris Columbus patiently guiding the young performers ended with David Yates leading full grown adults.

In between, there was the search for the identity of the young people. There was a lot of support and camaraderie among them, but that did not prevent doubts from arising in some cases.

Emma Watson’s loneliness and the price of fame

“Emma was not sure if she wanted to go back to make another movie of Harry Potter“David Yates recalls. The price of becoming international idols at such a young age is high. Actors grew up surrounded by fame and, at some point, began to wonder if that was what they really wanted.”The order of the Phoenix that’s when things started to get complicated, “says Rupert Grint.

All of them went through a period of doubts and reflections, but they did not talk about what was happening to them. “At 14 I was not going to stand in front of another 14-year-old to ask him: ‘Hey, how are you feeling? I don’t know, how’s everything going?” Acknowledges Daniel Radcliffe. The actors were at the same point, but they didn’t know it. “We never talked about it. I suppose that each one had it in their own way but we were suffering at the same time”Grint adds.

The one who got the worst of it was Emma Watson. “I found a page in my diary that was a bit … It’s obvious that sometimes I felt lonely.”, reveals the actress. They all formed a family, but being the only girl in the group of protagonists and, in addition, the youngest took its toll.

People always forget what it meant to her and how gracefully she wore it. Rupert and Dan had each other. Emma was not only younger, but she was alone “, confesses Tom Felton

“The fame thing was great for me,” says Watson. Fortunately, the bond they had created from the first movie made it easy to overcome those doubts. “We took care of each other,” acknowledges the actress. They trusted each other fully and knew that if they were tired or needed help, a partner’s shoulder would always be available.

Now they do not see each other so much, they are not as present in the lives of others as they would like, but the connection is still there. “We are a family. We will always be, even if we don’t see each other. We have a very strong bond that we will always share.”, Grint trench.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your mail, sign up for our Newsletter