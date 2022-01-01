Emma Watson and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honor environmental leaders

The Earthsoot Prize is an awards ceremony that honors leaders who are concerned about the environment.

he Prince William and Kate Middleton met Emma Watson at the 2021 Earthshot Prize, the first ever edition of the most prestigious environmental award, “designed to spur change and help repair our planet for years to come”, created and organized by the Royal Foundation of the Dukes of Cambridge.

London’s Alexandra Palace was filled with familiar faces from the entertainment world, such as Emma Watson, who reappeared in the media after almost two years. The actress and activist looked radiant in a sophisticated ensemble created from recycled wedding dresses, demonstrating her strong support for sustainable fashion.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress was joined by Ed Sheeran, Emma Thompson and Dermot O’Leary in honoring environmentalists who have made green change with their environmental solutions, and who were honored by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The second in line to the British royal throne and his wife came looking much more relaxed than usual, with elegant looks but a bit detached from the royal dress code. Kate Middleton caused a sensation by sporting a romantic-inspired dress with a gold belt that she recycled from a decade ago protruded, while Prince William wears an olive green velvet jacket over a turtleneck shirt. Pictures: Clasos

